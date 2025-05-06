Why Shedeur Sanders’ Browns jersey number change could cost him dearly
Shedeur Sanders had his No. 2 jersey retired for the Colorado Buffaloes. He also built his brand “2Legendary” off of it. Now, he will be donning a completely different number in the NFL.
Sanders had to wait to hear his name called as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns. He will now have to prove himself all over as a pro. Sanders did show up early to team headquarters while rocking a “Legendary” casual fit, and got in a workout while on a hill.
RELATED: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft
On Tuesday, the team revealed the jersey numbers and Sanders will be wearing No. 12 for the start of Browns minicamp, which he put on his social media.
So what will his “2Legendary” become? He built that brand since 2021 and merchandise has been hot. Will it be “12Legendary,” or “1-2Legendary.” Is just “Legendary” even available? Doubtful. Maybe he will just keep the 2 since he’s already a Colorado legend. Whatever it is, it could be costly for the current brand as is.
No. 2 is worn by Browns wide receiver DaAndre Carter. But this also may not be Sanders’ final jersey number per the Browns.
He’s already the No. 1 rookie for jersey sales before fans even knew what his jersey number was.
It’s also dad Deion Sanders’ 21 jersey number, but in reverse.
For now, Shedeur is No. 12. He hopes to be a legendary No. 12 like a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out