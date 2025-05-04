Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft
Shedeur Sanders’ slide in the 2025 NFL Drafts came as a shock to many. NFL legend Tom Brady had some honest advice for the new Cleveland Browns fifth-round pick about his flashy ways in a clip that has resurfaced that may have contained a reason for Shedeur’s slide.
Shedeur, who is the son of coach Deion Sanders, lived a baller life while at with the Colorado Buffaloes with his $6.5 million NIL salary like with his his $350K watch flex during the season, and even gifting a teammate a six-figure car.
His digs at Deion’s 5000-acre Texas home are also pretty ridiculous that he showed off before the draft, along with his massive and pricey “Legendary” chain he wore for the first round, followed by an epic after-party where he was gifted and showed off $1 million in cash in a Louis Vuitton case.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders, bro Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in pic
While the draft process was no doubt humbling for Shedeur and he’s handled it with class — even showing up early at the Browns’ headquarters ready to put in the work — fellow quarterback and the future Hall of Famer Brady had some advice for Shedeur during a chat with dad Deion while Shedeur was at Colorado. It came up when dad asked if a college kid needs a Rolls-Royce, to which Brady replied, “I think he needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible and less time in the car”
RELATED: Who is Shedeur Sanders' reggae-star friend Shenseea?
Shedeur confirmed it was not a Phantom as dad said, but a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which based on several reports he dropped $400k on it.
Shedeur’s draft fall cost him over $40 million as he’s projected to make $4.6 million over four years in salary vs. No. 1 overall quarterback Cam Ward who has a four-year, $48.8 million contract.
Also remember, Brady owns 5 percent of the Las Vegas Raiders — a team that passed in the draft on Shedeur. Maybe this had something to do with it?
While Shedeur is already No. 1 in rookie jersey sales and landing brand endorsements, if he’s going to make it in the NFL, he’s going to have to put in the work. That’s very good advice from Brady that holds true today for Shedeur. Brady has seen it all during his 23 NFL season.
