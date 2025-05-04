Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft

DAMN: TOM BRADY TOLD SHEDEUR SANDERS TO STUDY FILM AND STOP BUYING ROLLS ROYCES.



Deion: “Do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce???”



Tom: “I think he needs to get his a*ss in the film room & spend as much time in there as possible”pic.twitter.com/99oVvLdT8H