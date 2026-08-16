Caitlin Clark Delivers a Thoughtful Surprise to Fever Teammates

Caitlin Clark continues to inspire this season with the Indiana Fever, and it seems not a week goes by when she hasn't broken a new WNBA or Fever record.

Her highlight reels are getting longer, her bank account is getting bigger and her personal life is getting more attention, but any star athlete knows that they're only as good as the players who surround them.

In that spirit, Clark surprised her Fever teammates this week with some unexpected gifts. It's a showing of how much she appreciates her Indiana teammates and also pumps up her latest Nike deal before it's in full swing.

Fever Players Get Special Gifts From Caitlin Clark

Clark's newest Nike shoe, the Nike Caitlin 1, officially drops on Oct. 1. But, why wait? When you're Clark's teammate, you certainly deserve to get that shoe earlier.

On Saturday, Fever guard Tyasha Harris took to her Instagram story to share a video of boxes of Clark's player edition and signature Nike shoes.

"Christmas came early," Harris wrote in the caption of the video.

Even though Clark's first signature shoe with Nike is scheduled to launch at the start of October, her teammates get to wear the shoes a bit early. It's only fair.

Caitlin Clark is Promoting Her Shoes in a Big Way

Caitlin Clark hasn't been shy at all about showing off her upcoming signature Nike shoe.

She's made the Caitlin 1 part of her game-day routine, using appearances both on and off the court to give fans an early look at different versions of the sneaker.

Clark has debuted various Caitlin 1 colorways during WNBA games, starting with the royal blue version and then moving to an Iowa Hawkeyes-inspired black-and-gold design. She's also been seen trying out unreleased pairs during practice.

The Iowa-inspired version is perfect for Clark, seeing that she was obviously a Hawkeyes star before she joined the WNBA, and she's teased other colorways ahead of their releases.

Clark has also taken to Instagram to promote the shoe. Before the official reveal, she updated her Instagram handle and profile picture with close-up glances at the new shoe. She also announced the news with Nike in a collaborative post over the summer, showing a very close-up view of the sneaker.

So, with Oct. 1 on the way, Clark is basically making sure everyone is aware of the Caitlin 1 before they can even wear it. She's wearing it, testing it and previewing it. Expect to see it when the Fever take on the Dream Sunday.