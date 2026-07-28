Caitlin Clark Reveals What She's Been Doing Outside of the WNBA
Caitlin Clark is in the heat of the WNBA season and just wrapped up another All-Star weekend, so one may think she doesn't have time for outside activities. But one would be wrong.
Clark actually has picked up a new side project this summer amid her action with the Indiana Fever. This one is pretty unexpected, but it's also something a lot of people enjoy doing during the warm months.
When Clark hasn't been breaking records during the 2026 WNBA season or spending time with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, she admitted that she's been gardening.
Caitlin Clark Reveals Secret Side Project
In a video clip shared to the WNBA's official Instagram page, Clark was asked: "If you could instantly become an expert in one non-basketball skill, what would it be?"
Clark doesn't hesitate, immediately stating "gardening."
When asked why, Clark said: "because I'm gardening right now, and, like, I've always wanted a garden. Sometimes it's a little harder than it looks. I usually just take a picture of my plant, and then I ask the internet what I should do to it, and that's how I know. But yeah, gardening."
Then, the interviewer asks, "What are you trying to grow right now?"
Clark responded: "A few different types of tomatoes, jalapenos, basil and lavender. So we're starting slow this year. We're hoping to pick it up next year."
Perhaps it's not how anyone pictured Clark's off-the-court lifestyle looking, but she's trying to get her garden on amid the busy WNBA season.
It's worth noting that back in February of 2025, during an interview with Nike that was shared on their social media page, Clark was asked to name something she's into that people wouldn't expect. At that time, it wasn't gardening.
She answered "Fortnite," the video game. She says she first got into playing video games during her days in Iowa playing basketball.
"I used to play video games a good amount in college with my friends, especially over Christmas break when you just have basketball and you're the only people on campus," Clark said in the clip.
Caitlin Clark Answers the Best Movie Genre for Her Life
Also in the WNBA video, the interviewer asked Clark, "If your life was a movie, what genre would it be?"
She has a funny, but a bit disturbing, answer: "Psychological thriller, probably."
They didn't ask Clark who should play her in a movie, but that would be a fun follow-up question.
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Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.Follow AnneErickson