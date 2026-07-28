Caitlin Clark Reveals What She's Been Doing Outside of the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is in the heat of the WNBA season and just wrapped up another All-Star weekend, so one may think she doesn't have time for outside activities. But one would be wrong.

Clark actually has picked up a new side project this summer amid her action with the Indiana Fever. This one is pretty unexpected, but it's also something a lot of people enjoy doing during the warm months.

When Clark hasn't been breaking records during the 2026 WNBA season or spending time with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, she admitted that she's been gardening.

Caitlin Clark Reveals Secret Side Project

In a video clip shared to the WNBA's official Instagram page, Clark was asked: "If you could instantly become an expert in one non-basketball skill, what would it be?"

Team Spoon guard Caitlin Clark reacts in the first half against Team Coop during the 2026 WNBA All Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark doesn't hesitate, immediately stating "gardening."

When asked why, Clark said: "because I'm gardening right now, and, like, I've always wanted a garden. Sometimes it's a little harder than it looks. I usually just take a picture of my plant, and then I ask the internet what I should do to it, and that's how I know. But yeah, gardening."

Then, the interviewer asks, "What are you trying to grow right now?"

Clark responded: "A few different types of tomatoes, jalapenos, basil and lavender. So we're starting slow this year. We're hoping to pick it up next year."

Perhaps it's not how anyone pictured Clark's off-the-court lifestyle looking, but she's trying to get her garden on amid the busy WNBA season.

It's worth noting that back in February of 2025, during an interview with Nike that was shared on their social media page, Clark was asked to name something she's into that people wouldn't expect. At that time, it wasn't gardening.

Team Spoon guard Caitlin Clark looks to shoot while defended by Team Coop guard Paige Bueckers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She answered "Fortnite," the video game. She says she first got into playing video games during her days in Iowa playing basketball.

"I used to play video games a good amount in college with my friends, especially over Christmas break when you just have basketball and you're the only people on campus," Clark said in the clip.

Caitlin Clark Answers the Best Movie Genre for Her Life

Also in the WNBA video, the interviewer asked Clark, "If your life was a movie, what genre would it be?"

She has a funny, but a bit disturbing, answer: "Psychological thriller, probably."

They didn't ask Clark who should play her in a movie, but that would be a fun follow-up question.