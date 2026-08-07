Caitlin Clark Unveils Her Next Big Partnership Move

As the WNBA stretches into the later part of its season, Caitlin Clark is only getting bigger and giving fans more highlight reels and inside looks at her life.

She also has plenty of endorsement deals and collaborations with companies such as Nike, Gatorade and State Farm.

Clark also has a high-profile deal with Wilson. When she signed the partnership in 2024, it made her the first female basketball player to get her very own signature ball.

"Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game," Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson, said in a statement at the time. "We couldn't be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court."

Caitlin Clark Announces Her Next Chapter With Wilson

Wilson has announced that they'll be releasing not one, not two but three new signature basketballs that Clark personally assisted with designing and developing. The set will drop on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and the price will range from between $24.95 to $44.95

"What I love about working with Wilson is that every collection brings something new to the table," Clark said in an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 5. "We keep finding ways to evolve the line, and I'm really excited for everyone to check out what we've got this time."

So, what should fans expect from this collaboration? The new collection features more technical, performance driven elements than her past lines, according to a statement, as well as designs that are "meaningful" to Clark.

The three new basketballs are called Fuse, Anchor and Poise. All three work for outdoor playing, while both Anchor and Poise work for indoor and outdoor playing.

Caitlin Clark is Strong Force Both on and off the Court

"Caitlin continues to be a dominant force on and off the court, bringing together sports fans of all ages and backgrounds, and evolving the shape of the game," Carrie Ask, president and CEO of Wilson, added in the statement.

Ask adds that the company is "especially proud to partner with Caitlin on this latest collection, which melds some of our latest product innovation technology with Caitlin's style – showcasing how Wilson and Caitlin are consistently going beyond the arc."

Wilson is based out of Chicago and is the world's top manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. A fun fact is that only Michael Jordan and Clark have received dedicated signature basketball collections from the company.