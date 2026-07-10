Cameron Boozer's Girlfriend Sends Bold Message Amid Grizzlies Debut

Former Duke Blue Devils star Cameron Boozer is kicking off his chapter in the NBA this summer.

He already appeared in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month, but now, the power forward is taking the bigger stage with the brighter lights. Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, is showing her support for him, too.

Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center on campus at the University of Nevada in sunny Las Vegas.

The showing marks Boozer's first appearance in the NBA Summer League and offers a taste of what Grizzlies fans can expect to see of him in the coming year.

Expectations are high for Boozer. The Grizzlies selected him with their third overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, and for a franchise that's hurting, he's brought hope to their squad and fanbase.

Boozer was an absolute superstar at Duke and clocked 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, according to ESPN research. He also shot 55.6% from the field. Can he bring that skillset to the NBA? Let's find out.

Cameron Boozer's Girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao Speaks Out After He's Drafted to Grizzlies

Duke forward Cameron Boozer tries to get around Tennessee forward Cade Phillips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boozer started dating his girlfriend, Lauren Cao, in August of 2023. She was a cheerleader at the University of Miami, so they did the long-distance thing while Boozer racked up buckets at Duke.

Cao was with him when the Grizzlies picked him in the NBA draft. After that special moment and before his NBA debut, she took to social media to send a strong message to Memphis. It's a good one.

"Memphis, you’re going to love him," she stated on Instagram. She also shared a gallery of photos from draft night with Boozer.

Cameron Boozer is Already Impressing With the Grizzlies

Even though Boozer is making his NBA Summer League debut on Friday, he already played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, which kicked off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, July 4.

During that game, his very first with the Grizzlies, he scored 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting, four rebounds and four assists. He also played for 24 minutes.

Cameron Boozer with his mother during the 2026 NBA draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about becoming a new Grizzlies centerpiece after the game, Boozer told reporters, according to Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian: "I think that’s a responsibility that I’ve had my whole career. But the first thing you have to do is show up and show you deserve that. That takes work. That takes showing up every day and doing the right things."