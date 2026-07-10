Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson to Highlight NBA Summer League Day 2

On Thursday, the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League officially tipped off, with plenty of freshly-selected rookies making their quasi-debuts.

In the main event slot were the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson facing off for the first time as pros. The two have seen several high-octane matchups against one another dating back to high school and a Kansas-BYU tilt, though Thursday’s bout was the highest-profile yet.

Ultimately, Dybantsa saw the better night, grabbing the narrow win and a slightly better line of 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Peterson trailed just behind with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block.

Tonight, the two other top-four picks will face off in primetime: Grizzlies’ forward Cameron Boozer and Bulls’ forward Caleb Wilson.

Much like Dybantsa vs. Peterson, tonight’s game will come with some added rivalry.

Like the other elite prospects, Boozer and Wilson have faced off for years. In college, the two went to rival schools in Duke and North Carolina, respectively, and saw one fiery matchup.

Boozer was a production and winning machine at the college level, consistently stuffing the stat sheet while churning out wins for the Blue Devils. Wilson, though, saw one of his best games of the season, helping the then-No. 14 Tar Heels leave with a victory.

Wilson poured on 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, with four rebounds, two steals and a block. Boozer shot poorly, scoring 24 points on 21 shots, and turned the ball over four times. Matching up against Wilson on both ends was one of the few times all season he looked thrown off his game.

The two wouldn’t face off again at the college level due to Wilson being injured, and they’ll now face off tonight for the first time as pros, likely to guard each other plenty more.

Each are perfect fits with their newest landing spots. Boozer's combination of strength and skill melds perfectly into what the Grizzlies have looked for, and Wilson fits Chicago's newest mantra SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — perhaps better than any other in the draft class.

Tonight's game won't be indicative of any long-term success, though given how competitive both prospects are, it's sure to offer some fireworks.

The Grizzlies and Bulls will tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.