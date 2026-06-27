Why This Former Blue Devil Has Perfect NBA Situation

Former Duke forward Cameron Boozer is projected to be firmly in the running for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award next season.

Boozer was drafted 3rd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies after an incredible freshman season at Duke in which he averaged over 22 points, and over 10 rebounds per game on his way to being named Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year. Teammates Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown were also drafted this summer.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Boozer played a major role in Duke’s run to get to the Elite Eight this past season, which was overshadowed by its dramatic ending at the hands of the UConn Huskies. For the second straight season, a Blue Devil won Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year, as Cooper Flagg did it in the 2024-25 season, also as a freshman.

He now joins a Grizzlies team that should allow him to be a major part of their offense from the jump. The Grizzlies traded away starting power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. last season, and Boozer should slide right in as his replacement alongside Ja Morant. Boozer has an elite scoring ability in the post, and is a capable three-point shooter and driver to the basket.

Boozer Picked to Win Rookie Of The Year

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect Cameron Boozer poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Many are high on his potential in the league, with some suggesting he should be the favorite to win Rookie of the Year next season. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo predicts that Boozer will walk away with the hardware at the end of next season, citing the perfect situation he has been put in to succeed early.

“The No. 3 pick has by far the clearest path to production, minutes and a featured role. This will be a fun race to track, but I would call him the favorite based on situation and NBA-readiness,” Woo said.

Boozer Would Join Other Blue Devils

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Should Boozer go on to win the award next season, he would be the third Blue Devil in the last five years to win the award, joining Paolo Banchero in the 2022-23 season, and Cooper Flagg in the 2025-26 season. Both of those players were the first overall pick in their respective drafts, and lived up to the expectations from the get-go.

Boozer will now look to have a similar impact as he did at Duke in the NBA. Things are lined up nicely for Boozer to get off to a fast start, and he’ll look to do just that once he suits up for the Grizzlies later this fall.