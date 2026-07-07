Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gave This Lavish Gift to Wedding Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure that their wedding guests did not go home empty-handed.

The superstar couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden and reportedly had a reception that their guests will never forget.

According to NBC News, Swift and Kelce hosted a game night where guests had the chance to participate in a raffle to win lavish gifts, including designer bags, Cartier watches, and even a vintage car.

Swift and Kelce Raffled Off Significant Piece of Their Relationship

The couple had a strict no-gifts policy and encouraged guests to play games throughout the night to earn their raffle tickets. However, what really caught the attention of fans was the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with the "JUST&T MRD" license plate.

The car is a significant part of the couple's love story, as it is the same make and model of the vehicle they drove away in on their first public date back in 2023. The couple was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, which was the first time they were publicly seen together after weeks of romance rumors.

‼️| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce raffle off the car from their first public date at their wedding. pic.twitter.com/P9pFE3Q3Vx — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 5, 2026

It's unclear who drove away in the car or what prizes guests took home.

Wedding Guest List Jam-Packed With A-List Celebrities

The couple had several celebrities in attendance for their special day, including the bride's close friend, Selena Gomez, and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Additionally, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Steven Spielberg. Ciara, Russell Wilson, Adam Sander (who also officiated), and more were among the 1,000 guests.

The day before the wedding, the couple had a smaller rehearsal dinner with just 100 of their loved ones.

Those guests were also seen leaving the dinner that was held at the Infosys Theatre on July 2 at Madison Square Garden, holding a black box that reportedly contained a diamond champagne flute. The black box had a velvet material and was engraved with the couple's "TT" monogram.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent their friends home from their wedding rehearsal with some fancy gift boxes ... and it looks like the couple's wedding logo might be stamped on the swag. 👀



📸 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/bp7kq7vGrF — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2026

Alongside the luxury gifts, the couple also billed country star Stevie Nicks and Beatles' Paul McCartney to sing during their reception. While Swift didn't perform during her reception, she reportedly sang during her emotional vows to Kelce.

Swift and Kelce truly created a once-in-a-lifetime experience that their friends, family, and fans will never forget.