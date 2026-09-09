Ciara and Russell Wilson already gave fans the polished pregnancy announcement. Now they are sharing what happened when their kids found out.

And that version was considerably louder.

The couple posted a video Tuesday capturing the moment they surprised Future Zahir, 12, Sienna Princess, 9, Win Harrison, 6, and Amora Princess, 2, with the news that another baby is joining the family.

Wilson set up a camera in the living room and gathered everyone together, initially telling the kids they were making a photo and video for their grandparents.

Future immediately wanted to know what was going on. “Why?” he asked.

“Because we’ve got something to tell them, ready?” Wilson replied. “Sing it with me...”

What followed was a countdown, a baby-bump reveal and four kids realizing almost simultaneously that their family was about to get bigger.

Future Zahir Has the Perfect Reaction to Ciara’s Pregnancy News

Wilson and Ciara counted to five with the kids before Ciara finally delivered the surprise.

“We’re having another baby,” she announced, turning to reveal her growing bump.

For a beat, the kids simply stared. Then the room erupted.

Future looked genuinely stunned as he tried to process what his mom had just told him.

“Oh my god! Actually? No way!” he said.

Within seconds, the siblings were racing around the room in excitement. Future, apparently having already entertained the possibility that his mom was pregnant, quickly added another observation.

“The speculations were true! I knew it,” he joked. Then came the simplest review of all. “Let’s go!” he shouted.

Ciara summed up the moment in her Instagram caption: “Best Moment of All...Surprising our kiddos 🫶🏾🥹🥰”

For a family accustomed to cameras, red carpets and football stadiums, the video felt refreshingly ordinary. There was no elaborate setup for the kids and no perfectly synchronized response. Wilson turned on a camera, Ciara showed them her bump, and the room dissolved into exactly the kind of chaos one might expect when four children learn they are getting a new sibling.

The Wilson Family Is About to Grow Again

The reaction video arrived two days after Ciara and Wilson publicly announced the pregnancy.

On Sunday, the couple shared a separate reveal featuring Ciara hanging white shirts on a clothesline, with one representing each member of the family. The final addition was much smaller: a white baby onesie.

“One more person to Love 🖐🏾🥹🖤,” they captioned the announcement.

The new baby will be Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth with Wilson. She welcomed Future with her former fiancé, rapper Future, in 2014. Ciara and Wilson, who married in 2016, later welcomed Sienna in 2017, Win in 2020 and Amora in 2023.

Their latest announcement comes just two months after Ciara and Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July.

The first pregnancy reveal told everyone that baby No. 5 was coming.

The second captured the four people whose lives are about to change right along with theirs. And judging by the sprinting, shouting and Future’s emphatic “Let’s go,” nobody needed much time to get on board.

