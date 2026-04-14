Russell Wilson and Ciara Share Family Photos From Spring Break Vacation

There's some uncertainty about what the future holds for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson when it comes to his professional football career.

Wilson spent the 2025 season with the New York Giants. However, he lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart shortly into the season, and all indications are that the Giants intend to move forward with Dart as their quarterback of the future next season and beyond.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Therefore, it's unclear where Wilson (who is now a free agent) will land. It's safe to assume he'll be playing for some team in the 2026 campaign, given how valuable a leader he can be.

But the question is whether he'll be a starter or get relegated to a backup role for the rest of his career.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Wilson might not know where his next opportunity in the NFL is going to be, the good news is that things appear to be very clear and positive from a family point of view.

Wilson remains together with 40-year-old global music sensation Ciara. They have been married since 2016, and have three children together (Amora, Sienna, and Win). Ciara also has a son named Future, who is 11 and was fathered by rapper Future. But Wilson has taken him in as his own child.

Russell Wilson and Ciara | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara Have Wholesome Spring Break Vacation

The entire family appears to be spending a lot of time together while Wilson is in his offseason. This was shown by an Instagram post that Ciara made on April 12 that featured several photos of the family on vacation together.

The post was captioned, "Breaks in the Spring and Then Some:)". Among the photos included was a photo of Russell, Ciara, and their youngest daughter at the beach together. Several selfies of Ciara, the whole family (minus Future) at Disneyland, and a few solo photos of Russ posing for the camera.

It's cool to see the family together like this, and it suggests that Wilson isn't too frustrated about his future in the NFL. After all, he has already accomplished a ton on the field and earned enough money to where he's surely set for life.

So perhaps he would instead prefer to live out the rest of his life taking care of his family and enjoying the fruits of his labor, so to speak. Then again, Wilson seems too competitive to end his career the way his 2025 season went.