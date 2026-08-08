Ciara, Russell Wilson's 6-Year-Old Son Gets First-Ever Haircut as Dad Chops Hair Too

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson shared a proud parents' moment when their 6-year-old son Win Harrison got his first-ever haircut, chopping off his hair he's been growing since birth for a whole new look.

The 40-year-old recording artist Ciara and her former NFL superstar quarterback husband Wilson, 37, love to share many special moments on social media with their four kids: 12-year-old Future Zahir, who is Ciara's child with the rapper Future who Wilson has helped raise, and daughters Sienna Princess, 9, and Amora Priness, 2, to go along with son Win.

We've seen the family rock matching Easter outfits, to having a relatable family photo fail, to mom and daughter going with the cheerleader uniform at his last Pro Bowl, and many more moments like the Mother's Day photo below.

Wilson, who retired after one season with the New York Giants after 14 overall in the NFL which included 10 with the Seattle Seahawks where he won a Super Bowl in 2014, is getting ready for another NFL season but now as a studio analyst for CBS Sports.

He too had been rocking some long hair lately himself.

Dad and Son Both Chop off Hair in Adorable Moment

It's Win, though, the had been sporting the the longest hair, which we learned hasn't been cut since he was born on July 23, 2020.

So shortly after his sixth birthday, he told his dad it was time to for a change and Ciara recorded the whole adorable video of him taking out the braids and getting it cut for a whole new look. Dad even joined in and got a clean new look for his new job.

Wilson captioned the post with, "WIN is Winning. His First Haircut 💈💈💈". Scroll through to see the whole transition that Ciara captured.

Win was all smiles afterward with his new 'do. He'll definitely be the talk for his first day back at school with that big change.