Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson together at the Pro Bowl was better than anything at the Grammy Awards.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his famous singer and songwriter wife have an amazing relationship, and Ciara showed her true love by ditching the Grammys to be with him in Orlando, Florida, for his 10th Pro Bowl.
Ciara, 39, had an amazing week as co-host of Today’s Jenna & Friends with a stunning news reporter fit while showing off her insane flexibility for a dance, and then brought the heat in a black miniskirt before hitting up a pre-Grammy Gala in a sheer top with a cape.
RELATED: Russell Wilson shares epic ‘through the years’ tribute to Ciara’s son Future
The couple, who have been married since 2016, took amazing photos together on the Pro Bowl field that Ciara shared on Instagram. She said, “Team 3! Pro Bowl Fun. Year 10.”
Ciara showed up with all the kids, too. Wilson, 36, and Ciara share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess in December 1, and Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
RELATED: Ciara reveals her secret to successful marriage with Steelers QB Russell Wilson
These are the moments that matter over all the awards and accolades. These are the memories they’ll take with them forever. Thanks Ciara and Russ for sharing.
