Russell Wilson, Ciara share adorable family Easter photos in matching fits with kids
Russell Wilson and Ciara always bring it with the family photos. On Easter Sunday, they shared the most adorable ones with all their kids.
On Saturday, the now New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife attended the New York Knicks home playoff win at Madison Square Garden and sat courtside where Karl-Anthony Towns leaned down to hug a tiny Wilson. They’ve certainly been loving NYC since Wilson came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
RELATED: Famous NFL WAG Ciara drops dramatic new hairstyle in stunning magazine shoot
But Sunday was back to family time. They recently had an amazing magazine photo shoot where they all matched in their denim fits, and some Valentine’s Day fun all together. This time dad matched his sons Future, who he has raised as his own, and Win, 4, in some Easter baby blue, while mom matched Sienna, 7, and baby Amora, 1, in pink for some amazing family shots on Instagram where Ciara exclaimed “What A Beautiful Day! Jesus Is Risen! Happy Easter! 🐣🫶🏽.”
RELATED: Ciara poses with Knicks cheerleaders after watching game with Russell Wilson
Of course, mom and dad had to get in a photo of just the two of them as well.
What an adorable family.
There were some New York Yankees hats in the mix, too.
Ciara, 39, and Wilson, 37, have been married since 2016.
Thanks to the two of them for sharing their amazing family moments on Easter Sunday.
