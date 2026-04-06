Russell Wilson, Ciara Have Relatable Family Easter Photo Fail With Kids

Russell Wilson and Ciara always go all out for Easter with their kids. This time, they had some fun trouble getting the kids to pose for the perfect family photo.

The 37-year-old New York Giants quarterback Wilson and the 40-year-old recording artist Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Amora, daughter Sienna, 8, and son Win, 5. Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has taken in as his own.

They’ve shared many sweet family moments this year like daughter Sienna’s “Wicked” birthday where they wore elite costumes, and Future’s 11th birthday where met a much-taller Aaron Judge ofthe New York Yankees. They also perfectly coordinated their holiday pajamas.

Speaking of coordinating, last Easter, the boys (blue) and girls (pink), both had coordinating fits.

Their Easter photo fail moment

This Easter, they had matching kids fits again, but Ciara shared it was hard to get everyone coordinated for the family photo. Ciara wrote on her Instagram post, “Taking family photos is never the easiest!… But God you are faithful 😂. Jesus Has Risen! Happy Easter everyone! Love, The Wilsons” and posted the following video.

That’s definitely a relatable moment when you have kids.

It’s an adorable moment from the Wilson family yet again like last year’s Easter.