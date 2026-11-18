Singer Coco Jones, who won a Grammy for her music, is giving women some advice about dating and staying true to themselves in a relationship.

She recently married Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and spoke with PEOPLE about relationships and how she stays true to herself.

She doesn't think people should have to change who they are to find love. Instead, she believes people should remain themselves, even when they're looking for someone to spend the rest of their lives with.

Coco Jones Believes Women Should Never Have to Change Who They Are

In her advice to women looking for love, Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones told PEOPLE that people should never have to change who they are to find the right person. She encouraged people to be authentic from the beginning rather than trying to present a version of themselves they think someone else wants.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jones offered some insight into knowing when a relationship is no longer working.

"You know when something ain't it. You don't have to try to fit a square peg in a round hole just for the fear that you might not have better options," she said.

In other words, there is no sense in staying in a relationship that isn't bringing you happiness.

It's advice Jones is sharing after taking the time to build a relationship on her own terms. She and Mitchell kept their romance private while they got to know each other before announcing their engagement in July 2025.

They tied the knot on August 1, 2026. Jones explained that she wanted to feel comfortable with the relationship before sharing it publicly. On SI previously covered the couple's relationship timeline, including their engagement and wedding.

Maintaining Her Identity After Marriage

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Coco Jones performs before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones said in her PEOPLE interview that she is focused on "pouring into my identity" right now. She's continuing to focus on her music and acting while reconnecting with the things that make her who she is. Her relationship is an important part of her life, but she also wants to continue growing as an individual.

There are still plenty of things Jones wants to accomplish in her career. She has worked hard to establish herself in both music and acting, and she continues to pursue those interests after getting married.

The singer released her single "Love Me Through" in August 2026. The visualizer for the song included footage from her and Mitchell's wedding. It gave fans a glimpse of their special day while allowing Jones to share a personal moment through her own creative work.

Donovan Mitchell Understands the Importance of Supporting Each Other

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers star was interviewed by Haute Living in November. During the interview, Mitchell talked about his life with Jones and how being together gives him a break from the demands of professional basketball. He explained that Jones understands the pressure he faces as a player, while the two can relate to the demands of working in the public eye.

Mitchell described how his public life is different from his time at home with Jones. He said he gets to leave the demands of being Donovan Mitchell behind and simply be himself when he is with his wife. That's important for Mitchell, who carries plenty of responsibility as one of the Cavaliers' leading players.

It's interesting to hear both sides of their relationship. Jones is a successful singer and actress, while Mitchell is one of the NBA's biggest stars. They each have demanding careers, but they also understand what the other goes through.

That kind of support can mean a lot when both people have busy lives and careers in the public eye.

For more on the couple, On SI has also covered Jones' bachelorette trip and their honeymoon workout routine.