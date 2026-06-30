Cody Gakpo, Girlfriend Noa Announce Devastating Personal News Amid World Cup Loss

Netherlands star Cody Gakpo has been one of the biggest names at the 2026 World Cup.

However, amid his appearance at the event, the Dutch soccer star and his partner Noa van der Bij shared the sad, personal news that they just went through a pregnancy loss.

The two, who have a 1-year-old together named Samuel, announced the devastating news of their miscarriage with a photo shared on Instagram, on Saturday.

"With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy," van der Bij stated on her Instagram story, according to People. "Thank you for your love and support"

She added: "Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

Cody Gakpo Says It's a 'Difficult Time for Our Family'

Gakpo also took to his own Instagram story to share the sad news, stating: "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for privacy and space. Thank you for understanding."

Van der Bij also shared a picture of a cross and a candle at a church.

"We went to church to light a candle," she wrote, according to People. "Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah."

Gakpo continued to play through the loss in the World Cup on Monday. However, the Netherlands lost to Morocco in a penalty shootout at Monterrey Stadium.

Now, according to Fox Sports, the Netherlands aren't advancing to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. The Netherlands reached the final in 2010, landed in third place in 2014 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022. The team didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Cody Gakpo Played Through the Pain of His Loss in the World Cup

Regarding Gakpo playing through the pain of his loss, the Dutch Football Association told People.com in a statement that the player made the decision to play after much thought.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with Cody and his family, Noa and their son Samuel. This is a very sad, private situation," the statement read. "We were, of course, already aware of what had happened, and we are supporting the family wherever we can.

"After discussing the situation with his partner, Cody has decided to remain with the team. We respect their privacy and will therefore not comment further on the situation, including the ways in which we are supporting them."