Netherlands vs. Morocco—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The Netherlands and Morocco have met just twice before, with both encounters—at the 1994 World Cup and in a 2013 friendly—ending in 2–1 wins for the Oranje.

Morocco, however, is a very different side now. A World Cup semifinalist four years ago and reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion, it remains unbeaten at this tournament, winning two matches and drawing one.

The Netherlands also enters the last-32 clash in strong form. It is joint-top scorer with 10 goals, boasts a 25% conversion rate (second only to Japan), and averages 56% possession, among the highest in the competition.

With several Moroccan players also based in, or with history in, Dutch soccer, the matchup carries added familiarity and sets up a compelling tactical battle.

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