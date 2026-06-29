Netherlands vs. Morocco—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

One of the ties of the all-new round of 32 arrives in Guadalupe on Monday evening, as the Netherlands and Morocco, two of FIFA’s top 10-ranked teams, lock horns.

After it was pegged back by Japan on Matchday 1, Ronald Koeman’s Oranje had few issues dismantling both Sweden and Tunisia to top its group. However, the Dutch will feel aggrieved with how their bracket has shaped out. A matchup against 2022 semifinalists Morocco is the reward for a pretty impressive group stage.

The Atlas Lions, whose credentials were laid bare in Qatar and are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, weren’t exactly dark horses entering the World Cup. Ranked seventh in the world, slightly better than the Dutch, Mohamed Ouahbi’s side are a legitimate force and even an outsider to go all the way this summer.

Their tournament started with a 1–1 draw against Brazil before Scotland and Haiti were beaten with varying degrees of comfort. Twice they fell behind on Matchday 3 against Haiti but recovered to win 4–2. However, Brazil’s emphatic victory over the Tartan Army meant Morocco finished second in Group C.

This is bound to be a thrilling encounter, with the victors taking on either South Africa or Canada in the last 16.

Netherlands vs. Morocco Score Prediction

Hard-Fought Knockout Tie Goes All the Way

Ismael Saibari scored in all three group games. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Dutch have so often flattered to deceive under Koeman, but the former defender has seemingly stumbled upon a useful formula across the Atlantic. Brian Brobbey is the Oranje’s X-factor, with his ability to resist pressure and hold the ball up helping Koeman’s team function cohesively in the final third.

There‘s bound to be a fierce battle for midfield control in what is the first World Cup meeting between these two since 1994. The Netherlands won that encounter 2–1.

The winners of this tie will feel greatly emboldened regarding its World Cup hopes, especially when you consider its potential round of 16 opponents. Defeat will feel harsh on either team, who will feel as if it still had plenty to offer in North America.

Midfield control : Both teams sought to dominate possession in the group stages, with the pair ranking inside the top 14 for average possession share at the World Cup so far. These are two excellent midfield engine rooms, although the Dutch were accused, especially on Matchday 1, of showing a lack of ambition in possession. That’s changed since Brobbey’s introduction, allowing them to play faster and be more direct. Still, this contest could be decided in the center of the pitch, with both midfields vying to establish a foothold and ensure control is asserted.

: Both teams sought to dominate possession in the group stages, with the pair ranking inside the top 14 for average possession share at the World Cup so far. These are two excellent midfield engine rooms, although the Dutch were accused, especially on Matchday 1, of showing a lack of ambition in possession. That’s changed since Brobbey’s introduction, allowing them to play faster and be more direct. Still, this contest could be decided in the center of the pitch, with both midfields vying to establish a foothold and ensure control is asserted. Strong Dutch defense: It has had its wobbles, but the Netherlands, statistically, possess one of the most impressive defenses at the tournament. It surrendered just 2.22 xGA in the group stages—the eighth-lowest. Morocco, though, boasts the eighth-highest xG haul. Overall, these two teams appear very evenly matched.

Prediction: Netherlands 1–1 Morocco (Morocco win on penalties)

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Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco

Ronald Koeman has made few changes so far. | Sports Illustrated

Koeman hasn’t tinkered much with his starting lineup at the tournament so far, finding a settled XI after introducing Brian Brobbey for the Netherlands’s 5–1 victory over Sweden on Matchday 2.

Brobbey, who has three goals in two starts, will lead the Oranje’s line again on Monday, with Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen also operating in the frontline. Denzel Dumfries offers width down the right, while Micky van de Ven, who dropped to the bench against Tunisia, should start at left back.

A fascinating duel between the Tottenham Hotspur star and the similarly fleet-footed Achraf Hakimi beckons.

Koeman almost certainly won’t touch his impressive midfield triumvirate, comprising of Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Morocco (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

Morocco’s starters could come back in. | Sports Illustrated

Ouahbi has done an impressive job of not overcomplicating things this summer, and he was able to offer some of his players respite against Haiti on Matchday 3.

Noussair Mazraoui and Azzedine Ounahi featured off the bench last time out, and will almost certainly return to the starting lineup for the start of the knockouts. The highly regarded Ayyoub Bouaddi, who shone against Brazil to kick-off the tournament, will also come back into the team. He was an unused substitute in Atlanta.

Ismael Saibari will reprise his false nine role in Morocco’s attack, having scored in all three group games. He’ll be ably supported by Brahim Díaz and Bilal El Khannouss.

Ouahbi’s big decision resides at center back. Issa Diop is hopeful of a recall, but Redouane Halhal is poised to retain his place in defense after getting the nod against Haiti.

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Halhal, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Ayanoui; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Monday, June 29 / Tuesday, June 30

: Monday, June 29 / Tuesday, June 30 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 30)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 30) Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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