Every Confirmed Round of 16 Match at the 2026 World Cup

The 32 teams that made it through the group stage of the 2026 World Cup will soon become 16.

With the round of 32 now firmly underway, the stakes are at their highest for every fixture, with each team potentially just 90 minutes away from seeing their World Cup journeys end. We’ve already seen some huge surprises, with Germany’s exit at the hands of Paraguay a particularly shocking result.

The brackets for the knockout stages have already been set, meaning teams know the potential opponents waiting for them in the later rounds.

Here is every confirmed match in the upcoming round of 16 so far.

Confirmed Round of 16 Matches at the 2026 World Cup

Canada vs. Morocco

Morocco bested the Netherlands on penalties. | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Saturday, July 4

: Saturday, July 4 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m BST

Canada was the first team to book its place in the round of 16, winning its first-ever World Cup knockout game thanks to a stoppage time strike from Stephen Eustáquio that dumped South Africa out of the competition.

The reward for Canada is a tough test against Morocco. The African giants enjoyed their own stoppage-time strike to equalize against the Netherlands and ultimately take the game to penalties, where Morocco emerged victorious.

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All Potential Round of 16 Fixtures

Paraguay vs. France/Sweden

Canada vs. Morocco

Portugal/Croatia vs. Spain/Austria

USMNT/Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium/Senegal

Brazil vs. Côte d’Ivoire/Norway

Mexico/Ecuador vs. England/DR Congo

Argentina/Cabo Verde vs. Australia/Egypt

Switzerland/Algeria vs. Colombia/Ghana

When Does the Round of 16 Begin?

The first match in the World Cup round of 16 is scheduled for July 4. Two games will be played every day until the final round of games on July 7.

July 8 brings a rare day off for everyone at the World Cup, giving those that have progressed enough chance to rest and recover before the quarterfinals get underway on July 9.

2026 World Cup Knockout Schedule

Phase Dates Round of 16 July 4–7 Quarterfinals July 9–11 Semifinals July 14–15 Final July 19

World Cup Knockout Stage Bracket

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