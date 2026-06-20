Why is Cowboys' Dak Prescott Spending Time With Ex Sarah Jane Ramos?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off their April 2026 wedding in Italy just weeks before the big event.

According to multiple reports, they sent out emails to their guests informing them as such. But that isn't stopping these two from spending time together in the present.

The former couple was spotted boarding a private jet to Miami, Florida, on Friday with their two daughters, Margaret Jane and Aurora Rayne. The trip is happening on Father's Day weekend.

TMZ released photos of Ramos, Prescott, their daughters and a nanny getting on a private plane at McKinney National Airport around 11:45 a.m. This appears to be a Father's Day weekend trip, and it stays in line with what this couple said when they broke up: they're were planning to co-parent together and put their kids first.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Are Putting Their Kids First

This isn't the first time Prescott and Ramos have been spotted together.

The former couple also celebrated their youngest daughter, Aurora Rayne's, birthday in May. At the time, Ramos took to social media to celebrate the event and shared a gallery of photos, including one with Prescott.

"My A-Rawr-A! A little smile that can light up a whole city," she wrote in the photo caption with heart emojis. "The happiest girl with the sweetest soul who loves on her sister and anyone in her presence so effortlessly. I love you more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Happy 1st Birthday, Rora girl. You changed my life forever and you'll always be mommy's baby."

Sarah Jane Ramos Celebrates Her Body

Ramos also took to social media earlier this month to celebrate her body and womanhood. She posted a gallery of photos in a black bikini, on a pristine-looking beach amid blue skies and dusty sand.

"When I look at these photos, I remind myself how grateful I am for this body of mine that has spent years growing life, recovering through the postpartum months, and doing it all over again," she stated in the caption of the post.

"I'm proud of the work I've put in and admire all women that work hard for themselves and their babies. Above all, I am especially proud to be a strong mama for my girls and wouldn't trade these years for anything. This is my favorite version of me yet."