Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Armani Latimer celebrates her birthday in revealing dress
The Dallas Cowboys may have missed the 2024-2025 NFL playoffs after a disappointing 7-10 season, but their cheerleading team continues to rack up wins as Armani Latimer is the latest member of the popular squad to capture the internet's attention.
Latimer celebrated her birthday and shared her special outfit for the occasion via her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 12, one day before her actual birthday, January 13.
The University of South Carolina alumna, who turned 24, rocked a revealing little black dress while hitting the town with her fellow cheerleading teammates, including Taylor Altieri, Kleine Powell, and Brooklyn Davis. The trio of girls later showered Latimer with compliments with their own Instagram posts.
"Happiest of birthdays sister!!! I loveee celebrating you," wrote Davis.
Altieir wrote, "The cutest birthday girl. ily long time!!"
"BDAY GIRL," wrote Powell, who added a cupcake emoji.
The official Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Instagram account gave Latimer a shout out as well.
Latimer joined the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad in 2020 — a season the NFL didn't have fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On her Cowboys cheerleader bio page, she listed joining the team as one of her "proudest accomplishments" and referred to the squad as the "#bubblesquad" because of the pandemic.
Along with her teammates, Latimer was featured in the hit Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a documentary series released in June 2024 that covered the popular squad's weekly game preparation.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be looking for a new coach for its 2025-2026 season following the news that Mike McCarthy had been fired by owner Jerry Jones.
