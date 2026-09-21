Daniel Jones' Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache — All About the Colts QB's Romance

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones may not have as big a name as Patrick Mahomes, but he's starting to make waves in the NFL.

After several seasons with the New York Giants, Jones is heading up the Colts, and fans in Indianapolis hope he's their ticket to success.

Jones isn't nearly as open about his personal life as some of the other NFL quarterbacks. In fact, up until last spring, it wasn't really known if or who he was dating. But, that changed towards the end of May.

On May 27, Jones went Instagram official with influencer Nicole Elattrache. If it's Instagram official, you know it's serious. So, who is Jones' girlfriend? Here's the story.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones leaves the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones Went Instagram Official With Nicole Elattrache

On May 27, Jones' girlfriend, Elattrache, shared an Instagram Story wishing him a happy 29th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Daniel," she stated in the post. Then, she followed it up with another photo of the couple dancing together and a simple, "I love you" with a red heart.

Jones reposted it, to really make things official. That was enough to get fans talking, because when someone is as private about their personal life as Jones, any move is a big one.

Jones and Elattrache have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, making the birthday post one of their clearest public glimpses as a couple.

The two do have a connection that goes back well before their romance, though, as both attended Duke University between 2015 and 2018.

Who is Nicole Elattrache and How Long Have She and Daniel Jones Been Together?

The relationship reveal also came during an important stretch of Jones' football career.

The quarterback signed an $88 million, two-year contract with the Colts in March. It really marked a new era for him in football.

Jones first entered the NFL in 2019, when the New York Giants selected him in the sixth round. Jones stayed there until 2024, and then it was onto the Minnesota Vikings and, finally, the Colts.

Elattrache has built a career of her own in the sports world. According to her LinkedIn profile, she's the co-founder of Triply Beverage Company. Her Instagram account has more than 15,000 followers, where she shares lifestyle content and glimpses into her life.

For now, Jones and Elattrache don't appear to be sharing as much as other couples in the NFL when it comes to their romance. But one birthday post, a couple of sweet photos and an Instagram Story repost were enough to make things official.