Kay Adams, Daniel Jones dating rumors finally cleared up
Former NFL Network host Kay Adams is now running her own successful podcast, "Up and Adams," discussing plenty of the hot topics around the NFL with several all-star guests.
This week, however, the tables turned, and Adams was a guest on the "The 25/10 Show" with former Philadelphia Eagles stars LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.
Things got spicy during the conversation when the former NFLers brought up her relationship with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Many have speculated that Adams and Jones have been dating, so Shady and DeSean asked Adams straight up if the two were a thing. If you were an Adams-Jones shipper, there is some bad news.
“I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking, breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times, wish him the best, I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend,” Adams told the hosts.
The rumors initially sparked when Adams interviewed Jones during training camp and began stuttering, so social media went wild with speculation.
She added fuel to the fire by jokingly referring to the Giants signal-caller as her "boyfriend" at the beginning of the NFL season.
“We can say this today on ’25/10 Show,’ she cleared the air, they are not dating, right, plus, you know you like the winning quarterbacks,” McCoy responded.
It's probably for the best.
Jones has been struggling for the 0-2 Giants since signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension. The New York spotlight is always bright, but the pressure grows when you sign a lucrative deal.
Jones has only 364 passing yards and two touchdowns on the season while adding two interceptions with a QBR of 40.4.
Up next for Jones and the Giants is a trip to The Land to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.
