David Montgomery’s Girlfriend Tatum In Spotlight After Lions–Texans Trade

The Detroit Lions did not have the NFL season that they were hoping for. They were thought to be one of the favorites to win the NFC heading into the year, but ultimately went 9-8 and missed the playoffs in the lethal NFC North division.

There's no question that injuries plagued the Lions last year, especially on their defense. Yet, there's a case to be made that the offense underperformed as well, given how much talent the team possesses.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Detroit has arguably had the most lethal backfield duo in football over the past few seasons, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. These two were nicknamed "Sonic and Knuckles" (Gibbs being Sonic and Montgomery being Knuckles), which is a nod to the "Sonic" video game franchise.

However, this duo is no longer, as news broke on March 2 that Montgomery had been traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

David Montgomery (5) | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montgomery shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in the wake of this trade, as he wrote in a post, "It’s hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this. Detroit has never just been a location to me — it’s been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You’ve been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most.

"You believed in me when things were uncertain. You stood beside me through challenges. You showed up — consistently, fiercely, unapologetically. There is something special about the people here. The resilience. The loyalty. The way you don’t just support someone — you ride with them. I have felt that from each of you, and I will never take that lightly. This isn’t goodbye because something ended. It’s goodbye because something grew. And growth sometimes calls us forward," the post added.

David Montgomey's Girlfriend Tatum Causeway Draws Attention After Trade News

Montgomery won't be headed to Houston alone, as he'll be bringing his longtime girlfriend, Tatum Causeway, and the boy they have together.

David Montgomery and Tatum Causeway | X/@nflrums

Montgomery and Causeway prefer to keep their relationship private and off social media. However, given that they both went to Iowa State, the belief is that they met in college and have been dating ever since.

It will be interesting to see how Montgomery can energize the Texans' offense next season, and whether he'll keep his "Knuckles" nickname.