Jared Goff's wife Christen shows off baby with rival NFL WAG calling them 'perfect'

While Jared Goff may be worried about the Dallas Cowboys' dramatically improved defense tonight on Thursday Night Football, his family is winning over social media, even drawing attention from rival NFL WAGs.

RELATED: Jared Goff's wife Christen reveals Lions '16' Thanksgiving fit for Packers game

Christen Goff | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Goff family expanded, welcoming their first child together on July 15th. Romy Isabelle Goff was first introduced on instagram in July when his wife, Christen, posted a warm image of the newborn swaddled in a blanket.

RELATED: Christen Goff getting baby girl to smile at dad Jared is Lions good luck vs. Packers

Christen, 32, shared a heartfelt Instagram post this week celebrating "5 months of the sweetest silliest little love." It only took minutes for the comment section to be flooded with support from some of the most recognizable women in the NFL WAG world.

RELATED: Jared Goff's wife Christen flexes private-jet life with baby Romy in her arms

NFL followers were ecstatic as they noticed some of the most popular names of NFL stars' partners were expressing their love and support for the Goff family.

Especially giddy was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie Kupp, who commented, "A more perfect duo has never existed."

Jared Goff has been married to his wife Christen since June of 2024 | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

That's extremely high praise from the wife of a team that's battling the Lions for a playoff spot.

Later Olivia Culpo, wife of Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers star running back, chimed in with a sweet, "playdate soon!"

Following that was another comment from a WAG from another sport, Kara Maxine Bieber, wife of Shane Bieber, pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays stating, "These photos are so breathtaking! The sweetest duo."

What initially started out as a baby milestone turned into a full WAG moment, blending different teams and motherhood all in one comment section.

Jared Goff has played for the Detroit Lions since 2021, before that he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams from 2016-2020 | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Jared and Christen were first spotted together back in 2019 and later announced their engagement three years later.

The Goffs tied the knot back in June of 2024, where they got married in Ojai, California and since then have expanded their beautiful family — mom and baby the perfect duo.

Christen Goff shows off her Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary event | Christen Goff on Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash