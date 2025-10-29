Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson after viral Halloween costume?
Celebrities, professional athletes, influencers and Halloween costumes have jumped the shark.
So it's rare for one to inundate all of your social media feeds, besides of course the ones you choose to follow.
Thus it was surprising to see Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, to be on everywhere thanks to dressing up as pro wrestlers Jeff Hardy and Lita at the Halloween party hosted by teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown and his girlfriend Brooklyn Adams.
But we at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI would argue that it's not so much for the costumes, which are certainly fine, but more for Gibbs' infectious personality while Anderson poses in a selfie video shared across her social media platforms.
So who exactly is Miss Anderson?
Wait, isn't her name Nicole Madisyn?
Nicole Madisyn is her Instagram handle name, but her real name is Nicole Anderson. Not surprisingly, the 24-year-old is a model and fashion influencer, with 164k followers on Instagram and another 190.8k on TikTok.
You'd expect Anderson's following to be bigger, but she insists she doesn't want to be merely an NFL WAG.
"When I do make my videos, I don't say like, 'Get ready with me like for my boyfriend's game,'" Anderson told People magazine recently. "I don't try and use his name as a 'Follow me.'"
Not that it hurts though either, with this being a perfect example. Anderson tagged Gibbs in the post on her IG Stories, for all of his additional 656k followers, and we wouldn't have done this story without him.
Posting social media content since she was 14, Gibbs' partner doesn't mind being called a WAG, she just wants to make it clear that she's more than just a plus one.
Anderson is also a licensed realtor
Not just depending on her extremely good looks, Anderson is also a licensed real estate agent in Illinois and Michigan, naturally good places to sell homes when your boyfriend is one of the biggest fan favorites in Detroit.
Curious, does she throw his name around when trying to get new clients?
How did Gibbs and Anderson meet?
Anderson and Gibbs met in 2023, when she claims she "accidentally caught feelings" for him, which makes sense given the electric playmaker has a bubbly personality, not to mention he loves to snuggle with purse dogs like his head coach, Dan Campbell.
It's unclear how they met, but Halloween is good luck for them as a couple, since they first went public in October 2023 when they posted matching Spider-Man costumes.
