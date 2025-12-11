Amon-Ra St. Brown’s gf Brooklyn has sweet answer being Lions star’s NFL WAG

Amon-Ra St. Brown played last week on no practice and helped the Detroit Lions get a much-needed win. While he’s focused on an enormous game at the Los Angeles Rams, it’s a return back home to Southern California where he and girlfriend Brooklyn Adams met in high school.

The 26-year-old St. Brown out of the USC Trojans just broke the NFL record for most catches through the first five seasons with his 511th grab.

Postgame, Amon-Ra St. Brown was holding the ball from his record-breaking catch: Most receptions through first five seasons (511).



The Lions raved about him fighting through injury. “St. Brown is what we are…he refuses to fail,” Dan Campbell said. pic.twitter.com/rrncrWY7Tg — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2025

Before the game, Adams posted wearing throwback fit (see link above) to when they went to school at perennial football powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Brooklyn Adams/Instagram

She’s also a hit with her Lions game-day fits.

Brooklyn Adams/TikTok

Adams, who is very active on social media, opened polls to her fans to ask questions. One was, “Do you love being a NFL player’s girlfriend?” To which her response was, “I love being Amon-Ra’s girlfriend 🤍“ and she posted this sweet picture of the two.

Brooklyn Adam’s/Insagram

No doubt, the two are looking forward to enjoying some family and warmer weather in Los Angeles this week.

St. Brown has 81 catches for 976 yards and nine touchdowns receiving, as well as one rushing and one passing TDs.

Who is Brooklyn Adams?

She’s a model, influencer, and a registered nurse. She just graduated in 2024 with her degree from nursing school and moved to Michigan to be with St. Brown after the couple was doing a long-distance relationship.

She was also a star on the Netflix show Receiver that documented St. Brown and others.

Now, she serves as the lead for the St. Brown Foundation, which focuses on getting literacy rates up in Michigan.

