Deion Sanders Pokes Fun At Girlfriend Karrueche Tran's Hairstyle

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is dating Karrueche Tran, and like most boyfriends, he keeps up with what she is up to via social media.

On Thursday, June 25, Tran took to Instagram to share a photo of a hairstyle she had, but didn't care for. She also shared the fun story behind it.

"Storytime - couple years ago, I got boho braids for a trip to Greece," she wrote in the caption of the post. Literally got them done the night before I left.. did not like them.. started taking them out mid flight and boom... braids were OUT by the time I got to the hotel lmao."

She also shared a photo of her from several years ago with the hairstyle, and then a cartoon of Cynthia from Rugrats in the next slide, comparing the two in a hilarious way. Her post was self depreciating and about poking fun at herself. Not surprisingly, Deion joined in on the action.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. | Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Comments on Girlfriend Karrueche Tran's Hairstyle

After Tran shared her story, Sanders hopped in to respond in the comments section.

"Naw Dawg," the Colorado football coach wrote.



At the time of publication of this, his response has garnered 4,800 hearts, 260 replies and counting.

Followers also replied to Sanders' comments, most of them with a bunch of laughing face emojis. Deion was obviously having fun with his lady, which shows their relaxed and loving relationship.



But, the difference here is that, this mocking comment was out there for the world to see.

Deion Sanders Gives His Thoughts on the State of College Football

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In other news, Sanders was recently asked to give his thoughts on the Brendan Sorsby controversy. In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, the coach made his perspective clear regarding how he views gambling and college athletics.



Coach Sanders was explicit that he believes any wagers by a player on the sport that such athlete participates in, should not be tolerated.

"Somebody's gambling on a sport they’re playing? You don't think something’s wrong with that?" Sanders said in the chat. "Just say that to yourself: This guy on my team is gambling on the sport, in the competition, that we’re about to go out there and have. Something's wrong with that."

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He added that the modern-day college football has evolved, mainly when it comes to the increased money within the college game, but that certain fundamentals and rules must remain.

"The game is still the game," Sanders said in the interview. "The game is just positioned differently. Money's involved, and any time money's involved, people tend to migrate to what they think they can get out of it, instead of what they could put into it, and that's unfortunate."