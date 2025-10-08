The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karrueche Tran shares stunning look before being at Deion Sanders’ side for surgery

The actress goes from a movie premiere in Los Angeles to by the Colorado coach’s bedside for his blood clot surgery.

Deion Sanders’ rumored girlfriend went from the red carpet to his hospital bedside in 24 hours.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach underwent another surgery this week for blood clots after losing two toes in 2023, and was in good spirits on Wednesday as seen in a video laughing at son Shilo’s comments about money.

The 37-year-old actress Tran was seen crying in the hospital next to Deion during his May surgery to remove his bladder that contained a cancerous tumor. Since then she’s sneakily confirmed her relationship to the 58-year-old coach and NFL Hall of Famer, and seen dancing with his baby grandson.

She was back in the hospital by his side following his surgery in Colorado on October 7 in a video Deion Sanders Jr. captured.

The day before, Tran was in Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie Tron: Ares where she rocked a stunning look on the red carpet.

Tran, who won a Daytime Emmy for her performance in The Bay, is not in the film herself. She certainly looked like a star for the cameras, though.

Deion looks like he’s in good hands as he recovers, which he says will be a quick one and he’ll be back coaching this week on Saturday vs. No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado. Will Tran attend the game?

