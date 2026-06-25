Colorado Buffaloes Get Huge Recruiting Win Over Indiana

The Colorado Buffaloes wasted no time in redeeming themselves on the recruiting trail.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff absorbed two early losses before the evening of June 24 after losing four-star defensive tackle Ben'Jarvius Shumaker in reversing back to Ole Miss, then failing to land four-star offensive tackle target Antonio Berry who also committed to the Rebels.

But Sanders and the Buffaloes reignited their recruiting momentum in a big way.

Colorado Lands Indiana 3-Star Recruiting Target

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado pulled in an under-the-radar recruit via three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, who announced his decision across social media.

With the commitment, Colorado takes a stunning recruiting victory lap over Indiana and national champion coach Curt Cignetti. The Springfield High of Ohio talent turned down the Hoosiers, who were among the powers on his short list per Jack Carlough of 247Sports. Indiana emerged as one of five schools he said no to. Daniels-Portis's other options include Duke, North Carolina State, Syracuse plus a pair of Colorado Big 12 rivals in Cincinnati and Iowa State.

Sanders entrusted two staff members to complete the recruiting sell for the long and rangy defender. Director of recruiting Rashad Rich plus assistant linebackers coach Andre Hart hand the Buffaloes the win here.

Colorado Landing High Volume Tackling Machine

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado brings in a defender equipped with a strong nose for the football.

Daniels-Portis piled 88 total tackles during his junior season, but 14.5 came behind the line of scrimmage. Sanders plus defensive coordinator Chris Marve will love this aspect of the 'backer: creating turnovers. Daniels-Portis jarred the football loose six times during the season, giving the Buffaloes a fumble creator.

Daniels-Portis brings long vines to the field which enables him to wrap up opponents with ease and extend his arms to force takeaways. Springfield unleashes him against the pass too and collected five sacks during the 2025 season. He added two interceptions as well.

He'll need to add some bulk to his current 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame down the road. But the Buffaloes reel in a versatile turnover machine who's capable of changing Colorado's takeaway game down the road.

Colorado Putting Together Strong Defensive Foundation

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Losing out on Berry and Shumaker impacted building out the trenches in Boulder, although Colorado has other commits to fall back on in four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones, plus three-star defensive tackle Kenny Fairley.

But the Buffaloes are installing quite the defensive foundation moving forward featuring this 2027 recruiting class.

The Buffaloes boosted the linebacker room in May by flipping three-star Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis. Then fellow three-star from Alabama state powerhouse Hoover High Jovon Pulliam emerged as a hard commit on June 6.

Now Daniels-Portis becomes the third linebacker to insert himself into this room. But he joins a defense that also features prized four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, who joined Willis as one of the major May verbal commits.

Colorado is now sitting at 16 total verbal commitments plus sparked new movement in the rankings. The Buffaloes move from 47th to 43rd in the 247Sports rankings after the Daniels-Portis commitment. On3/Rivals moved them up one at No. 39 overall.

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