Deion Sanders directly asked about Karrueche Tran, abruptly ends interview
Deion Sanders is keeping his relationship with Karrueche Tran between him and her —he even dodged the latest question about the star actress.
Deion and Tran were spotted holding hands back in February in Los Angeles together, but they went viral, however, after a video of the 37-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner and Claws actress was seen by the 57-year-old Colorado Buffaloes coach’s bedside crying during his bladder cancer scare.
The NFL Hall of Famer who now goes by Coach Prime thankfully announced this past week he is cancer-free after having his bladder removed. He even shared a fishing video showing his intense recovery process.
Now that he’s on the mend and that video dropped, everyone wants to know if Sanders and Tran are officially together. Deion joined Asante Samuel’s show “Say What Needs To Be Said” where Samuel asked him about her, and he reacted by joking he had “a bad connection” and abruptly ended the interview.
Sanders is playing lockdown defense on the question just like his cornerback days.
He’s also focusing on coaching at Colorado as he got medically cleared for the season.
Will Tran be at games? We shall see.
