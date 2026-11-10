Dolphins Rookie Jacob Rodriguez's Wife Receives Special Military Tribute During NFL Game

Miami Dolphins rookie Jacob Rodriguez had an extra special reason to be proud of his wife during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

While the linebacker was getting ready to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 8, his wife, Emma Rodriguez, was being honored for her service in the U.S. Army.

Rodriguez' wife honored for her service in the U.S. Army

It was a heartwarming moment for Emma, an active-duty aviation officer and Black Hawk helicopter pilot, who has been unable to attend any of her husband's rookie season games because of her military deployment.

Despite being thousands of miles away, Emma was able to make a special appearance during the game on the stadium's massive video board, alongside members of her military unit, the Dutchman Platoon.

The NFL WAG and several other active-duty military members helped kick off the game by leading Dolphins fans in a virtual team chant.

The Dolphins shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, writing, "Shoutout to Emma Rodriguez and the Dutchman Platoon for getting us started as our virtual chant starters!"

NFL Fans react to Dolphins WAG's surprise appearance at Lions game

Fans were quick to react to Emma's surprise appearance, with many praising her for her military service.

"absolute legend, salute to emma 👏," one person commented.

"This is the greatest!!! Love it!!! 😍" a second wrote.

"Had no clue she was deployed until recently! Service and sacrifice 🔥 She’s a true hero. What a great couple, big fan of the Rodriguez’s," another added.

The recognition came during the NFL's Salute to Service celebration, which honors military members, veterans, and their families.

It was a sweet surprise for the NFL power couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary despite spending much of their relationship living thousands of miles apart.

Jacob Rodriguez and Wife Emma Have a Unique Love Story

Jacob, who's currently up for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award, isn't the only one in his marriage pursuing a demanding career.

Emma has spent years building a career of her own and has worked extra hard to maintain their relationship from far-away locations.

Unlike most of the other NFL WAGs, she hasn't been able to watch her husband play in person this year or celebrate with him after he comes off the field.

The U.S. Army aviation officer graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and now serves as an H-60 Black Hawk pilot.

The couple met at a church camp as teenagers and attended rival high schools before getting married in 2023. Their relationship has survived years of long-distance dating, and most recently, Emma's deployment.

In a June interview with the "Palm Beach Post," Jacob shared some details about how he and his wife manage the distance.

"We’re both here right next to each other — in spirit and in heart,” he said at the time. “And so we both know that and believe that. But definitely there’s a lot of sacrifice.”

“It is very difficult,” he added. “You kind of learn that there is a point that it’s going to end — there is a point in the distance where you will see each other again. And so there isn’t ever a true goodbye. It’s more of a ’See you later.’ ”

Although Emma couldn't be at Hard Rock Stadium in person on Sunday, the special tribute gave the couple another moment to share from miles apart. It was also another reminder that it's never really goodbye, but instead just "See you later."