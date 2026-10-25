Jared Goff's Wife Christen Harper Has Lions Fans Talking After Runway Throwback

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, model Christen Harper Goff, make quite the superstar couple and share a special story.

Harper has built a name for herself in the modeling world, especially for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Meanwhile, Goff keeps leading Detroit on the football field.

Harper, of course, is often spotted supporting her husband at Lions games. Seeing her cheering him on adds a sweet personal touch to the action.

These two have their own spotlight, between Goff's NFL career and Harper's modeling success. Goff and Harper also became parents for the first time in July 2025 when they welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle.

Jared Goff's Wife Christen Harper Shares a Throwback to Her Runway Moment

Harper took to social media this week to give fans a look back at her work in modeling, sharing videos of herself strutting down the runway.

The quarterback's wife showed off her modeling skills in a playful two-piece swimsuit featuring polka dots and stripes. Harper looked right at home under the runway lights, bringing lots of attitude and confidence to every step.

It's a fun reminder that while Goff commands attention on the football field, Harper knows exactly how to own a runway.

"Randomly feeling the urge to march down a runway," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"The true reason why Jared Goff is the goat," one follower wrote on the post.

"Should've been on that VS runway queen," another said, referring to the Victoria's Secret fashion show, which was this week. Other followers chimed in, saying she should have been involved, too.

"Where do we vote for VS show next year?" another asked.

"My Victoria Secret angel," another said with a bunch of exclaimation marks.

Christen Harper Took a Major Leap in her Modeling Career in 2021

So, when did Harper start working with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit? That dates back to 2021, when she tied for first place in the Swim Search competition alongside Katie Austin.

Harper made her debut during a photo shoot in Barbados, and the two were named co-Rookies of the Year.

It's a pairing that works. She's continued to appear in every annual issue since, building an impressive resume along the way.

Harper has also made it clear that she enjoys being in Michigan and regularly shares her Michigan adventures on social media. So, between her modeling career, charitable work and appearances supporting Goff and the Lions, Harper has really made an identity of her own.