Drake Maye Reveals What Means More to Him Than Patriots Fans' Support

For Drake Maye, winning over New England Patriots fans has been one of the rewards of becoming the team's franchise quarterback. But there's something he enjoys even more: watching those same fans embrace his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 24-year-old quarterback's recent comments about his wife's growing popularity in New England are getting another look. And while Maye has plenty of reasons to appreciate the support he's received since arriving in Foxborough, he made it clear that seeing Ann Michael find her own place in the community means something different.

"It's been way cooler for me to see that than the support for me," Maye said during a recent appearance on the "Gronk & Jules" podcast with former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

For a quarterback accustomed to being the center of attention, it was a revealing answer.

#Patriots QB Drake Maye on New England embracing his wife Ann Michael:



“It’s been way cooler for me to see that than the support for me. I really appreciate how they’ve embraced my wife and really love her for being herself. She’s really loved being up here. We had never been up… pic.twitter.com/x5TbmG6ufn — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 5, 2026

Drake Maye Opens Up About New England's Love for His Wife

Maye has watched his wife become a fan favorite in her own right, earning attention for everything from her homemade treats to her willingness to connect with people throughout the Boston area.

And he couldn't be happier about it.

"I really appreciate how they've embraced my wife and really love her for being herself," Maye said. "She's really loved being up here."

The quarterback also reflected on how much their lives have changed since New England selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"We had never been up here before I got drafted, and we've really come to love New England and the Boston area," he continued. "Just love being a part of it."

That connection has extended well beyond football. While Maye has become one of the most recognizable faces in New England sports, Ann Michael has developed her own following, particularly through her baking and community appearances.

Her popularity has even inspired a nickname: Bakemas.

Ann Michael Maye Has Become a Fan Favorite in New England

The couple, who were childhood sweethearts before marrying in June 2025, have quickly become fixtures in the Patriots community.

Ann Michael's baking has played a particularly memorable role in that relationship. Her homemade cookies and other treats have become a hit, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's life away from Gillette Stadium.

During the podcast conversation, Maye also revealed that his wife was still deciding whether to bring back Bakemas this year.

For now, his attention is on Sunday's game against Green Bay. But his comments offered a reminder that, amid the expectations that come with leading the Patriots, Maye is enjoying something that has little to do with touchdowns or wins.

He's watching New England become home for both of them.

