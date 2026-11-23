Ann Michael Maye is getting ready for another busy December. And this time, she knows people will be watching.

Last Christmas, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye started sharing videos of herself baking holiday treats at home. There was no elaborate production, no professional kitchen and certainly no expectation that thousands of strangers would become invested in what came out of her oven.

But that's exactly what happened.

Her casual TikTok series, affectionately known as "Bakemas," quickly became a holiday favorite. Fans returned for the recipes, stayed for Ann Michael's easygoing personality and found themselves looking forward to the next video.

Now, with Thanksgiving approaching and Christmas just over a month away, she's confirmed that Bakemas is coming back.

Ann Michael Maye Confirms Bakemas Is Returning for Christmas 2026

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE during a holiday photo shoot with Minted, the 23-year-old revealed that she's preparing for another season of baking videos.

"Of course it'll be coming back. I'm so excited," she told the outlet.

And after last year's unexpected response, she's putting even more thought into what she'll make.

"I think it was so fun. It honestly got me in the holiday spirit so much, baking every single day. It really pushed my creativity coming up with these new recipes."

The first edition of Bakemas began last December, when Ann Michael shared a new baking video each day leading up to Christmas.

Her creations included dark chocolate peppermint bark, oatmeal cream pies, gingerbread and Patriots-themed chocolate chip cookies.

But the recipes weren't the only attraction.

Ann Michael wasn't afraid to show the occasional kitchen mishap, laugh at herself or admit when something didn't turn out quite as planned. That relaxed approach became a big part of the series' appeal.

And its popularity caught her completely off guard.

"Honestly, no," she said when asked whether she'd expected the videos to go viral. "If you would've told me two years ago that I was viral for these baking videos, I probably would've laughed in your face and been like, 'What?'"

How a Patriots Win Helped Turn Bakemas Into a Viral Hit

The timing of Bakemas' breakout was particularly memorable.

On Dec. 1, 2025, the Patriots defeated the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." Ann Michael recalled that the series began attracting widespread attention around the same time.

"We had a Monday Night Football game that day, won the game, and it just immediately took off, which was really, really cool," she told PEOPLE.

Suddenly, fans who knew her as Drake's longtime partner were getting to know another side of her.

For Ann Michael, the most rewarding part wasn't simply seeing the view counts climb. It was discovering that other people were trying her recipes at home.

"My mom liked watching them because she felt like she was keeping up with me from afar," she explained. "It turned out so many people started watching them too, and so being able to do that and have all these other people be inspired by it is so cool."

That connection is something she hopes to continue this year.

Christmas at the Maye Household Is Already Taking Shape

Baking isn't Ann Michael's only holiday passion.

During her Minted shoot, she showed off a Patriots-inspired Christmas tree decorated in the team's signature red and blue, along with ornaments celebrating her love of baking.

Among the decorations were miniature gingerbread men, a stand mixer and even a blown-glass cream puff.

She also spoke about how much she enjoys hosting, particularly the personal touches that make a gathering feel special, from customized invitations to festive menus.

As for what fans can expect when Bakemas returns, she's keeping the specifics open for now.

"Honestly, I have not really planned much, so we're going to have to come up with some good recipes," she said.

Considering how much people loved the first season, a little spontaneity might be exactly what makes the second one worth watching.