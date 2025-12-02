Five Takeaways From Patriots' Win Over Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have impressively continued their winning ways against the New York Giants in a Week 13 showdown at Gillette Stadium.

With their 33-15 victory over New York this week, the Patriots have secured their 11th win of the season while also extending their winning streak to 10 straight. In the process, they have only further solidified their places atop both the conference and the division, heading into a much-needed and well-deserved bye week.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 24-of-31 passes for 282 yards, with two touchdowns in another stellar effort, which continues to draw “MVP” chants from the Foxborough Faithful in attendance. Conversely, Giants rookie Jaxson Dart went 17-of-24 for 139 yards and one touchdown in a losing effort.

In that vein, here are five key takeaways from the Week 13 action at Gillette Stadium.

What MVP Dreams Maye Come?

With each passing week, Maye seemingly strengthens his case as the NFL’s top player this season. On his first touchdown drive of this Week 13 matchup, the 23-year-old led his team 61 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 36-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry. The Pats’ starter next found receiver Boutte on a short right pass for a three-yard score.

In the second quarter, Maye led his team on a five-play, 58-yard drive, capped by a perfectly-placed 33-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Kyle Williams. Maye’s touchdown pass to Williams was not only aesthetically pleasing, but it was also his 11th against the blitz this season. His 11 touchdowns against the blitz, per ESPN Stats, are tied with franchise legend Tom Brady (2016) for most in a season by a Patriots quarterback over the last 10 seasons.

Perhaps most revered for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism, highlighted by his ability to be an effective weapon on the ground. Based on his performance in Week 13, Maye is giving Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as much competition as possible for the NFL’s MVP race.

Marcus Jones is the Most Dynamic Return Man in the NFL

Marcus Jones has arguably been one of New England’s best defensive players this season. However, he has proven his case to be the league’s most potent returner beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jones returned New York punter Jamie Gillian’s punt 94 yards for the touchdown — his second of the season. With the score, Jones tied Julian Edelman (Jan. 2, 2011) for the team record for longest punt return, while also becoming the fourth player in team history to return two or more punts for a score in a season.

Jones is one of the NFL's best punt returners. Following the team’s 42-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Jones was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week — due largely in part to his 87-yard punt return touchdown, as well as a 61-yard return which helped facilitate another New England score.

The former Houston Cougar entered this matchup averaging 14.6 yards per punt return, while compiling 234 return yards this season. Accordingly, Jones is justly being recognized as one of the key contributors to the Pats’ 11-2 record this season.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Left Side … Stayed Strong Side

Given his previous remarks regarding Maye being “too poised,” Giants linebacker Brian Burns was undoubtedly looking to apply significant pressure on the Patriots starter — preferably using an effective inside spin move to bring him down. Despite the absence of starting left tackle Will Campbell and starting left guard Jared Wilson, the Pats held Burns to only one tackle-for-loss in Week 13.

Interim left tackle Vederian Lowe’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience — having played 803 snaps at left tackle last season and 1,113 career snaps at the position in total — were crucial in helping to stabilize the line, while protecting Maye’s blind side.

Reserve left guard — turned Week 13 starter — Ben Brown was also effective in fortifying the interior of the Pat’s o-line. Initial tracking from Pro Football Focus estimates that Maye was pressured on only nine of his 26 dropbacks — a testament to the strength of both Lowe and Brown in their respective roles.

Patriots Special Teams Steps Up in Schooler’s Absence

With special teams captain Brenden Schooler sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Patriots' third-phase unit was expected to take a step back in its overall effectiveness. Fortunately for the Patriots, the special teamers set the tone early, not only with solid tackling but also with strong showings on the coverage units. Veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins, second-year defensive back Dell Pettus and reserve Charles Woods should serve as his replacement in the lineup on special teams.

In addition to Jones’ 94-yard punt return touchdown, New England’s special teams coverage also aided in a faulty field goal attempt by Giants’ kicker Younghoe Koo, as well as recovering a fumble on a kickoff return — both of which occurred in the first half. Kicker Andres Borregales connected on four of his five field goal attempts, capping a solid night for coordinator Jeremy Springer’s special teams unit.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) makes a kick out of the hold from New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Christian Elliss Came to Hit … and Tackle

Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Elliss‘ 6-foot-2, 231-pound frame projects as a strong fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with coordinator Terrell Williams and de facto play-caller Zack Kuhr, Vrabel has been implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes smaller and more athletic linebackers such as Elliss.

Unsurprisingly, the four-year veteran brought that hard-hitting aggression to this Week 13 battle against the Giants. Elliss was one of the Pats’ standout defensive performers against New York, logging a team-high 11 total tackles and one pass breakup. His performance helped set both the tone and the pace for a combative style of defense throughout the night.

