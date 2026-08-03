Erling Haaland Crosses Paths With Michael Jordan During Mediterranean Vacation

Erling Haaland's summer just keeps getting better.

After helping Norway reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and becoming one of the tournament's biggest stars, the Manchester City striker is enjoying a well-earned break along the Mediterranean. His latest stop produced an unexpected crossover with another global sports icon.

Haaland shared a photo Friday posing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan while vacationing in the South of France, writing simply: "No caption needed."

The image immediately took off online, giving fans a rare look at two of the biggest names in sports together.

Fans Couldn't Get Over the Height Difference

Jordan, who has long been listed at 6-foot-6, even appeared noticeably taller than the 6-foot-5 Haaland, leading to plenty of jokes across social media.

"Erling you look like a minion next to Jordan," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I love how athletes look so tall in their own sport until they stand next to basketball players."

Others focused less on the height comparison and more on Jordan's expression.

"I've never seen Jordan smile like this," another fan commented. "Everyone loves Haaland."

The photo quickly became one of the most talked-about images from Haaland's offseason, bringing together two athletes whose careers have helped define their respective sports.

Haaland's Offseason Has Been Packed With Big Moments

The meeting with Jordan is just the latest stop on what has been a memorable summer for the Manchester City star.

Following Norway's historic World Cup run, Haaland celebrated his birthday in Sardinia, attended Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's wedding alongside longtime partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen, and has spent much of the offseason traveling across the Mediterranean before preparing to rejoin City.

Jordan, meanwhile, has become almost as synonymous with Mediterranean summers as he is with basketball. The six-time NBA champion regularly spends time aboard his luxury yacht with family, friends and fellow sports stars.

For fans, seeing the two global icons together made for one of the coolest crossover moments of the summer. One is widely considered basketball's greatest player ever. The other is coming off the biggest tournament of his career and continues to cement himself as one of world football's defining stars.

Sometimes, as Haaland put it himself, "No caption needed."

