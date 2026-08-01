Inside Michael Jordan's $29 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Michael Jordan spent years redefining greatness on the basketball court. Long after winning his sixth NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls, however, the Hall of Famer has continued building an empire that stretches well beyond sports.

From the Jordan Brand and business investments to team ownership and endorsements, the basketball icon has become one of the wealthiest athletes in history. One of the lesser-known pieces of that empire is an impressive real estate portfolio spanning several states, with each home representing a different stage of his life.

From the mansion synonymous with the Bulls dynasty to the sprawling Florida compound he calls home today, here's a closer look at the properties that have made up Michael Jordan's nearly $29 million real estate portfolio.

Chicago Is Where the Michael Jordan Legend Took Shape

No property is more closely associated with Jordan than his custom-built Highland Park estate just north of Chicago.

Built during the peak of his Bulls dynasty, the nearly 56,000-square-foot mansion became famous for far more than its size. The estate featured a regulation basketball court adorned with the Jumpman logo, a cigar room, tennis court, putting green, home theater, wine cellar, infinity pool, and the instantly recognizable front gate displaying Jordan's iconic No. 23.

For years, the mansion became one of the most talked-about homes in sports, but it also became one of the most difficult luxury properties to sell. Originally listed in 2012, it remained on the market through multiple price reductions before finally selling in late 2024 for $9.5 million.

Long before building that estate, Jordan also owned a sprawling penthouse overlooking Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago. Purchased with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, the residence combined multiple units into an approximately 8,000-square-foot home featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop terrace, and sweeping views of the city's skyline during the Bulls' championship years.

North Carolina Marked Jordan's Transition From Superstar to Team Owner

After retiring, Jordan's focus shifted from playing to ownership, and his real estate portfolio reflected that move.

In Charlotte, where he eventually became majority owner of the NBA franchise now known as the Hornets, Jordan purchased two luxury uptown condominiums that were combined into a roughly 7,000-square-foot residence. The property even included a private elevator, giving the basketball icon a secluded retreat in the city's center while overseeing the franchise.

Jordan also expanded his North Carolina holdings with a lakefront estate on Lake Norman in Cornelius. Sitting on a peninsula with water surrounding much of the property, the home originally belonged to drag racer Doug Herbert before Jordan purchased it in 2013. Reports indicate the original residence has since been demolished, with plans for a newly constructed home on the site.

A Utah Retreat Offered a Different Kind of Escape

Jordan also added a mountain retreat in Park City, Utah, as his career entered a new phase.

Purchased in 2007, the approximately 9,500-square-foot vacation home overlooked Glenwild Golf Club and the Wasatch Mountains. Designed as a luxury getaway, the residence included five bedrooms, a golf simulator, theater, gym, infinity-edge pool, and premium finishes throughout.

Jordan later sold the property in 2020 after owning it for more than a decade.

Florida Is Now the Crown Jewel of Jordan's Real Estate Portfolio

Today, the centerpiece of Jordan's real estate holdings sits inside the exclusive Bear's Club community in Jupiter, Florida.

Jordan purchased land within the Jack Nicklaus-developed neighborhood before constructing a custom mansion spanning roughly 28,000 square feet. The estate reportedly features multiple guest accommodations, a full-size basketball court, athletic training facilities, luxury entertainment spaces, and advanced security throughout the property.

The community has become one of South Florida's most exclusive addresses, with fellow golf stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy also owning homes nearby.

Jordan expanded his footprint in Bear's Club again in 2024 when an LLC tied to him purchased a second residence within the community for approximately $17 million, further solidifying Jupiter as the center of his real estate portfolio.

From the championship years in Chicago to the luxury compounds of South Florida, Jordan's homes trace the evolution of one of the most successful athletes in sports history. Like his career itself, each property reflects a different chapter, from rising superstar to billionaire businessman whose legacy extends far beyond the basketball court.