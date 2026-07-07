England Receives Huge Injury Boost for World Cup Quarterfinal vs. Norway

England’s right back crisis could be about to ease as reports suggest manager Thomas Tuchel may have Chelsea’s Reece James back available for the World Cup quarterfinal against Norway.

Tuchel decided against picking Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in his 26-man roster, instead opting for Tino Livramento and Djed Spence to cover James at the position.

James, though, has a history of fitness issues, and when Livramento’s calf injury ruled him out of the tournament, the logical decision would’ve been to call up a like-for-like replacement.

Instead, Tuchel pivoted to another center back, Trevoh Chalobah, justifying the right back oversight by suggesting that Jarell Quansah was capable of marshalling either flank. After James picked up a minor hamstring injury in the stalemate with Ghana, Quansah started on Matchday 3 against Panama, but he rolled his ankle in the 2–0 victory and subsequently missed the round of 32 clash with DR Congo.

Spence, Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa have since been deployed in the cursed role, with England now preparing for a quarterfinal clash against Norway after securing its most impressive World Cup result in 60 years in the last-16.

Reece James Expected to Return From Hamstring Injury

James has missed England’s previous three games. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

It’s been a revolving door at right back since James’s injury, and Tuchel will now hope for stability with the Chelsea captain recovering from his setback.

According to BBC Sport, England’s manager expects James to be fit for Saturday’s encounter against the Erling Haaland-inspired Norway.

He’s yet to return to full training but is poised to increase his workload in the build-up to the quarterfinal. England is currently enjoying a couple of recovery days in the wake of a thrilling slog at altitude against co-host Mexico, which was defied by English grit at the esteemed Estadio Azteca.

James’s absence failed to cost the Three Lions a place at the tournament, yet there’s no denying the hindrance to their dynamics, especially in possession. The alternatives at Tuchel’s disposal differ rather drastically in profile, and they’ve been unable to replicate James’s efficacy in and around the final third.

It still seems unlikely that James will be ready to start in Miami on Saturday, but even a role off the bench could help the Three Lions greatly.

England Weighing Up Appeal of Jarell Quansah’s Suspension

Quansah was sent off after VAR intervention against Mexico. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tuchel is particularly keen for James to prove his fitness in time for the quarterfinal because he’s currently without the suspended Quansah.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender was sent off in Mexico City for a wild lunge on surging left back Jesús Gallardo, catching the Mexican on his shin after barely making contact with the ball.

It was a red card, but Tuchel was furious post-match, saying the referees at this World Cup “are just not good enough.” Thus, according to The Telegraph, the FA is considering whether to challenge Quansah’s suspension after the Folarin Balogun debacle set a precedent.

Balogun was harshly sent off in the USMNT’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning he should have missed the round of 16 tie with Belgium. However, FIFA intervened following encouragement from President Donald Trump, and Balogun had his one-match ban suspended.

It mattered little, though, as Belgium thrashed Mauricio Pochettino‘s side 4–1 in Seattle.

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