Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Shares Personal News Amid World Cup Defeat

Erling Haaland has been one of the brightest stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he's a big reason why the national Norway team went so far in the global sporting event.

Haaland isn't just a soccer player, though. He's a pop culture icon at this point. From entertaining clips of the athlete getting in random training to footage of his jaw-dropping on-field moves, Haaland is everywhere, and so is his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

Haaland has more than 61 million followers on Instagram. That's huge. But Johansen is also in the limelight and has more than 1 million followers on the social media platform.



As she shares photos from supporting Haaland at the World Cup, the followers are adding up, too. Now, Johansen has shared her own bit of career news amid Haaland's appearance at the World Cup. The news came right before Norway fell to England 2-1.





Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Jude Bellingham embrace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Shares Career News Amid World Cup Defeat

On Saturday, July 11, just moments before Norway took the stage against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, Johansen took to Instagram to share career news. She's on the cover of the publication Elle.

"Elle is in Miami and had an exclusive chat with Isabel ahead of the World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England," the publication shared in a collaborative post with her on the social media site.

Haaland and Johansen go way back. They knew each other as children growing up in the Norwegian town of Bryne. They became a couple in 2021 and had a son together in December 2024.

Erling Haaland's Son Keeps Him on His Toes Amid Training

As for his son, Haaland told the Associated Press in October 2025 that it's thanks to his son that he is in the best form possible. His son keeps him on his toes. But more than anything, being a parent, he says, gives him more to think about than just soccer and makes him more well rounded.

"You can be physically ready but you need to be mentally ready as well," he said in the interview. "And to be honest, with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever."

Haaland also said: "I don't think of football at all, which sometimes, when you are younger, you think of this and that. You worry a little bit about things. But when I go home, I relax even more. I think I need to give a shout-out to my son."