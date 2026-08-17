Every Chiefs Game Taylor Swift is Likely to Attend in 2026

Taylor Swift is officially married to Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering that she attended a good amount of his games before they were married, there's a good chance Chiefs Kingdom will see Swift again when September rolls around.

To date, Swift has attended 22 Chiefs games to support Kelce. The majority of those were home games. Two of them were Super Bowl games: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So, what games will she attend during the 2026-27 season? There's reason to believe we already know which matchups she'll attend this season.

Taylor Swift Has a History of Attending Chiefs Home Games

Swift has made it a habit to attend home games at Arrowhead Stadium but not away games.

That's because of security reasons. A report from Page Six in October 2024 stated: "She's not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance."

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Swift is obviously one of the biggest superstars in the world. So, security is critical to her. It makes sense that she wants to know she'll be safe if she attends a game, and the Chiefs know how to keep her safe and secure.

Since Swift attends home games and doesn't have any shows scheduled that would conflict with her attending Chiefs games, we can project what games she'll likely be at. Those include all of the Chiefs' home games.

Chiefs Have Lots of Home Games for Swift to Attend

The Chiefs have eight regular-season home games at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2026-27 NFL season.

Their home schedule begins with a Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m. CT, followed by the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see Swift at those games.

The Chiefs then host the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT, the New York Jets on Nov. 8 at noon CT and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 22 at noon CT.

Their final stretch of home games includes the New England Patriots on Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m. CT, the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT and the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 10, 2027.

So, if you're hoping to see Swift in the stands, circle those dates on your calendar. While we can't guarantee that she'll be at those games, one of the best predictors of the future is the past, and her pattern shows that she'll likely be in attendance at those home matchups.