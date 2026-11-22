EXCLUSIVE – Mark Andrews had a pretty clever plan when he asked his now-fiancée, Elena Yates, to marry him.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end suggested that he and Yates take a Christmas card photo with their dog last Thanksgiving.

What Yates didn't know was that the NFL star had a much bigger plan up his sleeve.

Nearly a year after Andrews surprised her with a heartwarming marriage proposal, Yates is opening up exclusively to The Athlete Lifestyle On SI about how he pulled it off, their first printed Christmas card, and the special ways the Ravens organization helps NFL families celebrate the holidays during football season.

Mark Andrews' Christmas Card Plan Leads to Surprise Marriage Proposal

"Last year, the day after Thanksgiving, Mark told me he wanted to take a Christmas card photo with our dog at my parents' house in New Jersey," Yates told The Athlete Lifestyle On SI exclusively. "Little did I know, it was all part of his plan to propose!"

With her entire family gathered for Thanksgiving, Andrews popped the question in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and fireplace.

"It was the most magical surprise, and what made it even more special was having my entire family there to celebrate with us," Yates added.

Her siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins were there for Thanksgiving, which made the moment even more special.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram shortly afterward.

"I love you forever," the Ravens star captioned the exciting announcement after he got down on one knee.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) poses with his girlfriend Elena Yates | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Inside Mark Andrews and Elena Yates' 2026 Christmas Card

Christmas cards have always been a big deal in Yates' family, but after last year's surprise proposal, the tradition now has an even bigger place in her heart.

Growing up with five siblings in a large family, getting everyone together for the annual Christmas photo was part of the holiday fun. Now Yates said she's looking forward to embracing that same tradition with Andrews.

"Mark and I have sent digital holiday cards in the past, but this will be our first year sending out physical cards, which makes it even more exciting, " she shared.

"I really wanted to start a holiday tradition of our own," she continued. "I think it will be special to look back at our cards years from now and see all the memories we made together."

This year, Yates partnered with Minted to design the couple's very first printed holiday card.

Mark Andrews and Elena Yates 2026 holiday card | Photo Credit: Minted/Elena Yates

The front of the card features one of Yate's favorite photos with Andrew from a getaway to Cabo last spring. The candid photo is framed by a festive green border with "SO VERRY MERRY!" written in gold foil-pressed lettering.

Yates decided to skip the traditional Christmas photo shoot this year. With Andrews' busy NFL schedule, finding time for a professional shoot isn't always easy.

"I wanted to do something a little different and fun this year rather than a traditional holiday card!" Yates explained. "It brings back such happy memories, and of course, I had to include our dogs because they're such a huge part of our little family."

"What I loved about designing with Minted is that I could start with a candid, everyday photo and make it feel personal, playful, and a little unexpected for the holidays," she added.

The front is sweet, but the back of the couple's 2026 Christmas card might be even cuter.

Mark Andrews and Elena Yatess dogs, June and Boone, pictured on the back of the couple's 2026 holiday card | Credit: Minted/Elena Yates

The couple's two dogs, June and Boone, are pictured curled up together, fast asleep on a couch. If that doesn't signal just how down-to-earth this Ravens couple is, we're not sure what more they can do to prove it.

Elena Yates Shares Ravens' Holiday Traditions

The holidays look a little different when your fiancée plays in the NFL.

Between games, practices, and travel, finding time for family traditions can be tricky.

Yates says the Ravens organization goes out of its way to make the holidays special for players and their families, even with the hectic schedules that come with football season.

"One thing I really appreciate about the Ravens organization is how they always find ways to make the holidays feel special, especially when so many of us are away from our families during football season."

She's also found a close-knit group of friends among the wives and girlfriends of other Ravens players.

"One of the most special parts of being involved in the NFL community is the relationships you build, and we’re so grateful for all the amazing people in our lives," she said.

"The Ravens ladies have created some really fun traditions together," she continued. "One of my favorites is our annual 'Favorite Things' holiday party, where we all get together and exchange gifts."

Yates Looks Forward To Celebrating Holidays With Family

When she's not hanging out with the WAGs, Yates enjoys taking the short trip up north to visit her family in New Jersey, particularly when her siblings are in town from college.

"There’s something so special about everyone being home together, sharing stories, laughing, and enjoying traditions we’ve had since we were little," she said. "Those are always the moments I look forward to most."

Yates makes a point to spend time with her family in New Jersey whenever she can, but she's also grown close to the Ravens community while living in Baltimore with Andrews.

"The holidays during football season definitely look a little different, but I think that's what makes the traditions and relationships we've built here even more meaningful," Yates said.

As for Andrews, last year's surprise proposal set the bar extremely high. At least this year, Elena knows that regardless of any sweet surprises he has up his sleeve, there will be an actual Christmas card going out.