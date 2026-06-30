After being diagnosed at nine years old, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews has been living with type 1 diabetes for two-thirds of his life and has spent his nearly decade-long career in the NFL advocating for those who also battle with autoimmune disease and other conditions that can stem from it.

In a recent interview with Ravens On SI, the three-time Pro Bowler announced a partnership with the renowned biotechnology company, Genentech, to raise awareness among people with diabetic macular edema (DME), a complication of diabetic retinopathy. It causes fluid to build up in the macula—the part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. The cause of the condition is high blood sugar weakening and leaking retinal blood vessels, which leads to blurry vision, distorted shapes, and potential vision loss.

“I think something that is super important is your eyesight, obviously, being a football player, being able to have great vision is something super important,” Andrews said. “(As a person) living with diabetes, another thing, you know, to bring awareness to is to get your vision screenings yearly.”

DME is a very common eye condition among people with diabetes, and companies like Genentech are among the industry leaders in trying to develop treatments to combat these types of autoimmune diseases.

“It's really cool, and I think it's, it's amazing that there's companies out there to help,” Andrews said. “DME is something that is very serious, and again, that's the main thing, is just bringing awareness for people with diabetes to go out there, get your vision checked, talk to your doctor.”

Using spotlight to inspire others

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images



As not only a professional athlete but one of the best tight ends in the league and the holder of several Ravens franchise records, Andrews loves using his platform to be an advocate for people with diabetes and other conditions that can stem from it because of the wide and lasting impact the involvement of someone of his status can have.



“It's incredibly important,” Andrews said. “I think for me, at a young age, being diagnosed with diabetes, and then having a platform of playing sports, and people seeing that, and seeing me, I took it very personally to live my life, and to show other people that they can do anything they want in life.

The 30-year-old shared that living with diabetes is a full-time job and is by no means easy, so he takes tremendous pride in showing those who do share in his plight that their dreams can still come to fruition.



“For me, just to show people that they're not alone in this fight, there's other people like them out there, and that, even though you have diabetes, don't let it stop you from doing anything more,” Andrews said.

