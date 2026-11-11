Patriots QB Drake Maye, Wife Anne Michael Reveal Sweet Details Hidden in Christmas Card

Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, are getting into the holiday spirit a little bit early this year.

We haven't even cooked Tom the turkey yet, but the New England Patriots star's wife already has their 2026 Christmas card planned out, complete with a few hidden details that will give family and friends a special look at their busy year together.

Ann Michael, 23, partnered with Minted to design the couple's holiday card, which features a sweet photo of the newlyweds from their first wedding anniversary trip to Cabo, Mexico during the NFL offseason.

In the photo, Ann Michael wears a brown sundress with blue polka dots while posing next to Drake, who's dressed in a crisp, white collared shirt, navy pants, and dark sunglasses.

Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Reveals the Sweet Hidden Details in Their Holiday Card (Exclusive) https://t.co/QgZONmqm53 — People (@people) November 10, 2026

The couple's holiday card features a traditional "Merry Christmas" greeting signed by the NFL power couple.

But there's more to the card that meets the eye.

Ann Michael told People she included a few personal details on the back of the card to highlight some of their favorite memories from 2026.

“One detail you might not notice at first glance is that we included a few highlights from our travels on the back of the card, including trips to the Masters and Japan!” she told the outlet. “We’ve made so many wonderful memories together this year, and I loved being able to share a few more of those moments with our friends and family.”

The couple had plenty to celebrate this year, including Drake's trip to Super Bowl LX with the Patriots in February and their first wedding anniversary in June.

Choosing a photo from their Cabo getaway was also meaningful, Anne Michael revealed.

It's been an exciting and "eventful" year, and the Cabo photo in particular "brings back a really happy memory of Drake and me getting to slow, down, spend time together, and just soak it all in," she added.

Drake Maye and Wife Anne Have Special Christmas Plans

The childhood sweethearts, who married in June 2025 after nearly 10 years of dating, started sending Christmas cards right after they tied the knot.

Ann Michael said she loves the idea of looking back at the cards years from now and seeing how much their lives have changed.

The Patriots WAG, who's become a fan favorite for her baking videos and love of needlepoint, also has some special plans for decorating their home this holiday season.

“I am planning a Patriots-themed red and blue Christmas tree this holiday season!” she revealed.

Fans who have followed Ann Michael's popular "Bakemas" series last December know how seriously she takes her Christmas traditions.

The Patriots WAG loves to share daily holiday baking videos on TikTok, and Drake sometimes makes surprise appearances to taste-test her creations.

Between the Patriots-themed tree, holiday baking, and an early start on Christmas cards, it looks like Ann Michael has plenty planned to make the Mayes' second Christmas as husband and wife another one they won't forget.