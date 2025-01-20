Mark Andrews' gf Elena Yates turns off IG comments after Ravens fallout
The Baltimore Ravens' 2024 NFL campaign came to a brutal end, with star tight end Mark Andrews dropping a would-be game-tying two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills.
Lamar Jackson hit Andrews right in the numbers, but he was unable to secure the ball as he fell to the ground.
After the game, Ravens Flock was in a frenzy and losing their minds over the play. Unfortunately, that led to some vile remarks on social media that began flooding the comments section on Instagram.
MORE: Derrick Henry's gf Adrianna Rivas swoons over 'my man,' Ravens playoffs
Not only was Andrews' profile flooded with nasty messages, his girlfriend Elena Yates also received unwarranted hate. That led to Elena turning off the comments for her 25,000 followers.
While Elena made the right move to protect her peace, the comments are still open on Andrews' profile.
His most recent post has been flooded with vile comments.
MORE: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
"You cost Lamar his first ring, bruh," one commentor wrote failing to realize the play was to tie the game. Not only was it to tie the game, they were not playing for a ring. Another added, "make sure my fries are nice and fresh."
MORE: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
Social media shows the dark underbelly of what professional athletes deal with on a daily basis from people who don't know what it takes to perform at a high level week in and week out. Andrews is still one of the top players at his position, and one play won't change that.
And, trust the world when it tells you that no NFL player cares about your parlay.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message