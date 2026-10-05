Exclusive: Simone Biles Teases What to Expect From Game-Day Outfits for Colts' Season

Simone Biles always delivers for her game-day outfits and now the Olympian exclusively gave a sneak peak into what she plans to wear this season.

In an exclusive conversation with ON SI about her partnership with Arcutis last month, Biles revealed that she will be rocking "elevated two-piece sets" throughtout the season.

"I love a two-piece set," she said before explaining why she loves incorporating them into her game-day outfits. "I feel like two-piece sets are always going to be my go-to, because it's easier so that I don't have to pick out a top and a bottom; it just goes together like this, so it's perfect."

What Has Simone Biles Worn So Far This Season?

So far, Biles has been leaning into dresses for her game-day outfits.

For the Indianapolis Colts season opener, Biles wore a custom blue halter dress that featured "Owens" written in white on the side and his No. 38 jersey number in several areas on the dress. She added white knee-high heeled boots and a small white purse to complete the look.

During the Sept. 27 Colts game against the Houston Texans, Biles opted for an oversized Balenciaga blue shirt with tie-dye on the sleeves and bottom of the shirt. She paired the look with knee-high leather black leather boots, black sunglasses, and a medium-sized black purse that she hung on her arm.

The couple was matching, as Owens also wore a similar Balenciaga shirt and sweatpants before he changed into his Colts uniform. He added two diamond chains and a bracelet to his pre-game look.

Her last look also leaned into dresses, with a custom beige long-sleeve one for the Colts' game in London against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 4.

The seven-time gold Olympic medalist featured Owens' No. 38 jersey number at the bottom and on the collar. She paired the look with her hair in an updo and matching heels to complete the outfit.

When Is The Next Colts Game?

So far this season, Biles has attended three games in support of her husband whom she married in 2023.

While it's unclear if Biles will attend -- in case she doesn't, the Olympian has her at-home game day routine on lock -- the Colts will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.