Simone Biles Reveals At-Home Game Day Routine After Skipping Colts-Chiefs in Week 2

Simone Biles might not have been at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, but she made sure she was equipped to have a good time at home to cheer on her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast let fans in on how she chose to cheer on Owens and the Colts by first choosing No Doubt’s "Just a Girl” to soundtrack her at-home game day celebration. She began by walking over to her kitchen and jumping onto the countertop to grab a wine glass on the top shelf.

The gymnast then got some ice from the freezer below and put it in the glass before she grabbed a High Noon from the fridge. She then headed back to the counter to pour the High Noon over the ice before she got ready for the game.

Biles was wearing a pink tank top and white shorts before she headed to the closet to choose her Colts attire. For her cozy game at home, she chose an oversized long-sleeve blue shirt before she headed into bed to watch the game.

She apologized for not having her usual over-the-top outfit for the game.

"Sorry my gameday fit at home is lame 'GO COLTS,'" she captioned the video.

The Colts lost 33-30 in overtime to the Chiefs.

Fans loved the inside look into how she celebrates when she's not at the game. Most comments from fans related to having to get on the counter to grab the wine glass.

"You're so real for climbing on the counter," one fan wrote.

Another fan shared she has to do the same at home: "Climbing on the counter is a staple in a short girl's world."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share Sweet Moment on the Sidelines

Biles did go to the Colts' season opener for Owens' first game with his new team. The NFL safety signed a one-year deal back in March following his two seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Colts faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13, and Biles went to the sidelines to have a sweet moment with her husband.

Owens ran over to the 11-time Olympic medalist and gave her a kiss. He then called her back so that they can do their signature handshake before he went back on the field. For the game, Biles wore a short blue dress that featured Owens' name and No. 38 jersey number.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles pregame ❤️



BALvsIND – 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RHUVmpBGDj — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Simone Biles on Her Next Big Move

Soon enough, Biles might not have to travel far to see Owens at a game. Biles currently lives in Spring, Texas, where the couple finished building their property last year.

She recently shared in a conversation with People at the 2026 US Open that she has plans to move to Indianapolis "a little bit later.”

Her main concern is for Owens to be "safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.”

While it's unclear when Biles will make her move, it will be sure to be easier for her to make it to in-person games during the season. The next Colts game will be on September 27 at 1 p.m. ET when they face the Houston Texans.