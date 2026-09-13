New team, new colors and another game-day look made specifically for her husband.

Simone Biles was back on an NFL sideline Sunday as Jonathan Owens began his first regular season with the Indianapolis Colts, and the 11-time Olympic medalist made sure there was no mistaking which No. 38 she came to support.

Biles arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens wearing a custom blue-and-white minidress built around Owens' new uniform. His last name stretched across the front of the plunging halter-style dress, while his No. 38 appeared across the back.

WHOLESOME: #Colts S Jonathan Owens shared a sweet pregame moment with wife Simone Biles before taking the field.



One of the most likable couples in sports.



True love. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVfABNlwrb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 13, 2026

White knee-high boots finished the look.

But the sweetest part of Biles' first regular-season Colts appearance came when she found Owens on the field before kickoff.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share Pregame Kiss

Owens walked over to his wife along the sideline in full uniform, where the two shared a handshake and kiss before Biles wrapped her arms around him.

The NFL captured the moment on video and shared it shortly before kickoff, writing, “handshake for good luck”

Biles then stepped back to give Owens a better look at her outfit, turning around to show off the No. 38 on the back. His reaction was immediate: a smile and another affectionate exchange before it was time to get back to work.

For Biles, custom NFL fashion has become almost as much a part of game day as finding Owens on the field.

During his two seasons with the Chicago Bears, she regularly turned his name and jersey number into one-of-a-kind looks, from oversized jackets to custom boots and matching sets. His move to Indianapolis this offseason gave her an entirely new color palette to work with.

She got an early start during the preseason, attending a Colts home game in August in another blue-and-white look.

Sunday, however, marked the real debut.

Jonathan Owens Begins His First Season With the Colts

Owens joined Indianapolis during the offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Bears. The veteran safety signed a one-year deal with the Colts, giving him his fifth NFL stop after previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Chicago.

That also meant another football move for a couple that has become accustomed to navigating an NFL schedule together.

Biles and Owens married in 2023 and have remained regular fixtures at each other's biggest moments. Owens traveled to Paris to watch Biles compete at the 2024 Olympics, while Biles has made NFL sidelines her own recurring runway while supporting him.

Sunday brought another first. Owens had a new uniform. Biles already had the matching wardrobe.

And before his first regular-season game as a Colt, they still found time for one kiss on the sideline.

