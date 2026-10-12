Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. and Wife Olivia Make Major Personal Announcement

Michael Penix Jr. and his wife Olivia have some exciting news to celebrate away from the football field. Penix has been in the spotlight a lot during the current season for heading up the Falcons' offense, but this announcement has nothing to do with the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is about to become a dad for the first time. The couple shared the announcement Saturday with a joint Instagram post, giving fans a peek into the next chapter in their relationship through a sweet video titled "A Short Love Story By The Penix's."

Set to Leon Bridges' "Coming Home," the clip shows Michael and Olivia dancing together in coordinated outfits before revealing the pregnancy news. Olivia shows off her growing baby bump, while the couple shares ultrasound images and a blanket announcing the arrival of "Baby Penix, Spring 2027."

"Upgraded to mom and dad," they wrote in the caption. The Falcons were quick to join in the celebration, leaving a comment on the post that simply congratulated them.

From Newlyweds to Expecting Parents

The baby announcement arrives just five months after Michael and Olivia got married in a beautiful ceremony albeit not as flashy as the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce one. The pair said "I do" May 2, following their engagement in December 2024. Michael proposed on Christmas Eve. How sweet is that? They shared photos of the romantic moment in a joint social media post four days later.

Their relationship had already been public for more than a year. Michael and Olivia began posting photos together as early as November 2023, and the quarterback offered a heartfelt tribute to her in December honor of her birthday. He Olivia his "ride or die" on his Instagram stories and thanked her for sticking by him through the good times and the difficult ones.

"I appreciate you for always being there for me through the ups and downs and always keeping a smile on my face even in hard times," he wrote.

A New Chapter for the Falcons Quarterback

Penix's professional career has moved quickly, too. The quarterback entered the NFL in April 2024, when the Falcons selected him in the first round of the draft and signed him to his rookie contract. By December of that year, Atlanta had named him its starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Now, with another major milestone on the horizon, Penix and his wife are preparing for a very different kind of team expansion. Their first child is expected in spring 2027, giving the newlyweds lots to look forward to beyond football.